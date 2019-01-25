View 10 pics | Royals

The most unique royal handbags from around the world: Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia and more!

The most unique royal handbags from around the world: Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia and more!
The most unique royal handbags from around the world: Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia and more!

Queen Elizabeth handbags - royal style
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth handbags - royal style

Every fashionista knows that a handbag can make or break your look. From clutches to cross-overs, they are the perfect accessory to infuse a little personality into any ensemble. With their formal elegance and grace, you may think that royals keep things simple when it comes to bags, but the opposite can be true. From British to Spanish royals, regal ladies across the globe have sported quite the dazzling collection of arm candy over the years. Scroll through to see ten of the most unique royal handbags to date! 

 

Queen Elizabeth's Midas Touch

Famous for her classic handbag collection, Queen Elizabeth proved she can be zany, too, while donning this shiny statement bag.  

Meghan Markle handbag
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle handbag

Meghan Markle Astonishes with Aztec 

Budding royal Meghan Markle could rock any designer she wants, so when she opted for this clutch in Fiji it really made a statement. The locally crafted raffia bag featured a wild Aztec design that complemented her boho-style dress nicely and stood out amongst the other accessories we've seen her don.

Princess Charlene style bag
© Getty Images

Princess Charlene style bag

Princess Charlene Goes Big

Princess Charlene knew exactly what bag to carry while attending an Armani show in Milan back in 2013. She rocked a piece designed by the brand – who also created her wedding dress. The navy blue bag was one of a kind in shape, structured like a traditional two-story house!

princess Beatrice style
© Getty Images

princess Beatrice style

Princess Beatrice's Bag-spiration

Princess Beatrice accompanied her mother, Sarah Ferguson, to Ascot in 2018, and her bag stole the show. We loved her funky box-piece from Suki Waterhouse's label Pop & Suki. Embroidered in gold with the phrase "Be Cool, Be Nice" on the front, the sweet royal gave a subtle nod to the anti-bullying campaign that she helped champion in 2017. She even has the bag in various colors.

Queen Letizia handbag
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia handbag

Queen Letizia's Straw Surprise

Channeling 1940's elegance in her outfit, the Spanish Queen added a fun, yet still-chic touch with this straw clutch while seeing Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip off from their visit in July of 2017. Spanish brand Suma Cruz, who shared a photo of the piece to their Instagram, customized the earthy design just for Her Majesty, who kept the statement bag with her throughout a busy day of engagements.

Meghan Markle style, handbags
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle style, handbags

Meghan Hearts Hearst

It should be no surprise to see the former Suits star here twice! Meghan loves this gorgeous Gabriela Hearst Nina bag so much that she has it in two colors – cognac (seen here) and racing green. The pricey accessory boasts a unique sculptural shape, and its lengthy straps, fastened with rose gold hardware, are sure to command attention.

Sophie Wessex cow bag
© Getty Images

Sophie Wessex cow bag

The Cow-tess of Wessex!

You may think Victoria Beckham started the cow print trend. Actually, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wore a cow-print shoulder bag back in 2005! It had a little bow clasp and looked fabulous with her dove-grey leather jacket, demonstrating the royal has some great style mooo(ve)s.

queen-maxima-queen-jordan-style
© Getty Images

queen-maxima-queen-jordan-style

The Queens of Accessories

Two queens in one shot! While she has stepped out with plenty of interesting handbags that defy convention, we love Queen Maxima's distinctly shaped warm-suede clutch, here. Matching her with a gray flair, Queen Rania of Jordan had her own eye-catching bag ready for the March 2018 ocassion when the stylish pair met. Her two-toned snakeskin handbag elevated her look to a bold royal appearance.

Kate Middleton Chanel bag
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Chanel bag

The Duchess of Cambridge Goes Chanel

Though she normall opts for a simple single-toned clutch, or the ocassional mommy tote bag, Kate Middleton ventured "off brand" most recently while in Sweden in 2018. Carrying a burgundy quilted Chanel bag, which featured a patterned-enamel handle, it was a pretty out of the box moment for her. Not to mention, the French bag is extra rare because it's no longer available for purchase!

Sarah Ferguson bag with daughter's faces on it
© Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson bag with daughter's faces on it

The Mama of York!

Just in case it wasn't clear enough how much the Duchess of York loves her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, she placed a subtle reminder in a sartorial piece. Enlisting Anya Hindmarch to create a personalized bag with the duo's faces emblazoned on the front, this piece can't help but top the list as "most unique!" Having rocked it for years, she shows that love never goes out of style.

