Nine Latinx movies to watch this fall and winter season

Nine Latinx movies to watch this fall and winter season
Nine Latinx movies to watch this fall and winter season

Paradise Hills - Eiza Gonzalez
Paradise Hills - Eiza Gonzalez

The fall season is officially on it’s way, and with it all the long-awaited movie releases from some of Hollywood’s brightest shining Latinx A-list movie stars.

Whether you’re looking for some great family fun like that of Playing with Fire with Jon Cena and John Leguizamo, something action packed like the return of Sarah Conner in the latest Terminator film or something that will get your hips grooving like Shakira’s El Dorado Tour film, the fall and winter season releases are sure to please. Grab the butter popcorn and enjoy!

 

Release date: October 25, 2019 

What it’s about: A futuristic story about love and power that takes place in a dystopian society. 

Where you’ve seen herWelcome to Marwen as Carlala and Baby Driver as Darling

Terminator: Dark Fate - Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta
Terminator: Dark Fate - Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta

Terminator: Dark Fate - Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes and Diego Boneta

Release date: November 1, 2019 

What it’s about: We see Sarah Conner come back to help save the life of a young girl who is being targeted by a terminator from the future. 

Where you’ve seen them: You’ve see Natalia Reyes in Sticks and Stones as Valentine Hernandez, Gabriel Luna on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Robbie Reyes (Ghost Rider) and Diego Boneta on Luis Miguel: The Series as Luis Miguel.

Playing with Fire - John Leguizamo
Playing with Fire - John Leguizamo

Playing with Fire - John Leguizamo

Release date: November 8, 2019 

What it’s about: A group of firefighters take on a group of kids, resulting in a battle of wits and lots of fun. 

Where you’ve seen himWhen They See Us as Raymond Santana Sr. and The Sun Is Also A Star as Jeremy Martinez

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour
Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour

Release date: November 13, 2019 

What it’s about: Follows Shakira on her milestone El Dorado World Tour

Where you’ve seen her: Performing in a sold out concert near you or the movie Zootopia as Gazelle

Waves - Alexa Demie, Vivi Pineda
Waves - Alexa Demie, Vivi Pineda

Waves - Alexa Demie and Vivi Pineda

Release date: November 15, 2019 

What it’s about: Follows the story of an African-American family as they navigate the roads of love, forgiveness and loss. 

Where you’ve seen them: Alexa Demie on Euphoria as Maddy Perez and Vivi Pineda on Pain & Gain as Detective Hayworth

The Irishman - Dascha Polanco
The Irishman - Dascha Polanco

The Irishman - Dascha Polanco

Release date: November 27, 2019 

What it’s about: A hitman for the mob recalls how he could have been involved in a murder. 

Where you’ve seen her: Orange Is The New Black as Dayanara Diaz and When They See Us as Elena

Knives Out - Ana de Armas
Knives Out - Ana de Armas

Knives Out - Ana de Armas

Release date: November 27, 2019 

What it’s about: A dark satire which follows a detective (played by Daniel Craig) investigates the untimely death of a rich patriarch (played by Christopher Plummer) as he sifts through the twists and turns caused by the patriarch’s eccentric family and loyal employees. 

Where you’ve see her: Blade Runner 2049 as Joi

Jumanji: The Next Level - Dania Ramirez
Jumanji: The Next Level - Dania Ramirez

Jumanji: The Next Level - Dania Ramirez

Release date: December 13, 2019 

What it’s about: The crew is back in game for the sequel to the successful reboot of the Jumanji series. 

Where you’ve see her: Once Upon A Time as Cinderella and Devious Maids as Rosie

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Lupita Nyong'o
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Lupita Nyong’o

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Lupita Nyong’o and Oscar Issacs

Release date: December 20, 2019 

What it’s about: The final chapter in the Skywalker saga. 

Where you’ve seen them: Lupita Nyong'o in Black Panther as Nakia and Oscar Issacs in Ex Machina as Nathan

