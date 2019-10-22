Nine Latinx movies to watch this fall and winter season

View Galleries
Latinx actor Jharrel Jerome wins big at the 2019 Emmy Awards
Tonight is TV's most important night (the Oscars of television, if you will) and Latinxers were repping la cultura at the 2019 Primetime Emmy...
Natalia Reyes shares how we can prevent another 'Amazon burning' event
Natalia Reyes is out to save the world, one step at a time. The Colombian actress is in Terminator: Dark Fate (out November 1), the latest Terminator...
The stars align for an 'iconic' night out filled with champagne, fashion and more
Six of the cutest Latinx celebrity fur babies
'Party of Five' reboot sets out to capture our hearts - see first look here
Everyone remembers the Party of Five of the 90s — a heart-gripping family drama surrounding five siblings who were forced to face life on their own...