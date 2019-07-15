View 5 pics | Back to story

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $28k honeymoon suite

...
Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $28k honeymoon suite
You're reading

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $28k honeymoon suite

1/5
Supermodel Nina Agdal's summer essentials list just made packing so much easier
Next

Supermodel Nina Agdal's summer essentials list just made packing so much easier
Sophie Turner
© @joejonas

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Joe Jonas
© @sophiet

Joe Jonas

The couple are staying in Soneva Fushi, a resort that features private beaches, slides and scenic views.

Sophie Turner
© @joejonas

Sophie Turner

Joe took to his social media to share how happy he is with his wife. "I found happiness," he wrote. 

Joe Jonas
© @sophiet

Joe Jonas

Sophie also posted how happy she is with her husband Joe, sharing a picture of him lounging by the ocean. "Paradise...such a magical place," she wrote alongside the photo.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner vacation
© @sophiet

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner vacation

The couple took part in many activities during their stay, including bike rides.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries