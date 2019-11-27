View 6 pics | Back to story

These scalp treatments will keep your head smooth this winter
During the winter season, skin tends to get dry and flaky. And we’re not just talking about your hands, feet, or even elbows (even though all those are super important to take care of when the degrees drop), we’re talking about your scalp! 

It’s easy to forget that you need to do some additional work besides shampooing and conditioning in order for your scalp to be in good shape, but let this be the reminder you need to keep your hair looking silky smooth these next few months.

From hair masks to vitamin-infused oils, these are the top products to use if you want to avoid a dry scalp during the holidays!

 

Moroccanoil Dry Scalp Treatment ($38, sephora.com)

This antioxidant-rich argan oil simultaneously exfoliates the scalp and revitalizes the hair. To apply, divide hair, rub in three to six drops in each section and leave for ten minutes.

Kristin Ess Scalp Detoxifying Bubble Hair Mask ($14, target.com)

Masks are more than just for faces and no one knows it better than hairstylist to the stars Kristen Ess. She’s created her own haircare line that includes texture sprays, shampoos, conditioners and much more. But the most exciting product is this bubbling mask that works to remove build up and dead surface skin cells.

Bumble and Bumble Bb Scalp Detox ($34, sephora.com)

This refreshing foam includes vitamin B5, vitamin E and caffeine to nourish and protect the hair from over-drying. It’s best used before a shower!

dPHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub ($38, dphue.com)

They say apple cider vinegar is good for you, so why not use it on your scalp too? This concoction features pink Himalyan salt mixed with aloe vera, avocado oil and a dose of apple cider vinegar that will naturally exfoliate the scalp and keep it super smooth.

Kiehl’s Magic Elixir - Hair Conditioning Concentrate ($20, kiehls.com)

This product contains a “magical mix” of ingredients and oils—rosemary, avocado and safflower oils—that not only protect and revitalize the scalp, they keep your hair looking healthy.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Night Cap ($29, sephora.com)

For anyone who prefers to leave their treatments on overnight, this is the product for you. Spread two to three pumps evenly from root to tips before bed. The best part? You can either rinse in the morning or use the ingredient-rich treatment as a styling product!

