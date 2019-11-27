These scalp treatments will keep your head smooth this winter

During the winter season, skin tends to get dry and flaky. And we’re not just talking about your hands, feet, or even elbows (even though all those are super important to take care of when the degrees drop), we’re talking about your scalp!
It’s easy to forget that you need to do some additional work besides shampooing and conditioning in order for your scalp to be in good shape, but let this be the reminder you need to keep your hair looking silky smooth these next few months.
From hair masks to vitamin-infused oils, these are the top products to use if you want to avoid a dry scalp during the holidays!
Moroccanoil Dry Scalp Treatment ($38, sephora.com)
This antioxidant-rich argan oil simultaneously exfoliates the scalp and revitalizes the hair. To apply, divide hair, rub in three to six drops in each section and leave for ten minutes.