The most memorable beauty moments from the Latin Grammys

The most memorable beauty moments from the Latin Grammys
The most memorable beauty moments from the Latin Grammys

Christina Aguilera Latin Grammys 2000
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera Latin Grammys 2000

This year’s Latin Grammys is a must-watch! As we prepare to celebrate 20 years of tropical beats and the poetic voices of legendary artists, we’re also highlighting the most alluring makeup and hair moments. Get ready to step into a beauty time machine as we take a look back to the best hair and makeup moments from the award ceremony. Keep scrolling to see which of your favorite stars made the cut over the past two decades.

Christina Aguilera

The Genie In A Bottle star embraced 90's trend — blonde locks with splashes of light blue strands and a pop pink gloss.

Celia Cruz Latin Grammys 2001
© Getty Images

Celia Cruz Latin Grammys 2001

Celia Cruz

In 2001, the Queen of Salsa sported a platinum blonde wig with honey highlights and a vibrant red lip. A legendary beauty!

Sharika Latin Grammys-2000
© Getty Images

Sharika Latin Grammys-2000

Sharkia 

Taking home two awards at the first Latin Grammys in 2000, the Colombian singer embraced her natural texture and gorgeous glow.

Fergie Latin Grammys 2005
© Getty Images

Fergie Latin Grammys 2005

Fergie

The former Black Eye Peas singer hit the award show red carpet with a subtle light pink pigment and white liner on her waterline. 

Thalia Latin Grammys 2006
© Getty Images

Thalia Latin Grammys 2006

Thalia

During the 2006 musical night, the Mexican-American artist rocked a cool blonde with a no-makeup makeup look.

Demi Lovato Latin Grammys 2011
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato Latin Grammys 2011

Demi Lovato

Back in 2011, the Confident star sported an ombre brown to copper old Hollywood glam look during her first Latin Grammys.

Sofia Vergara Latin Grammys 2011
© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara Latin Grammys 2011

Sofia Vergara

The Colombian actress is a timeless beauty, and this photo proves it. It’s safe to say the brunette star voluminous locks stole the show as per usual.

Camila Cabello Latin Grammys 2018
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello Latin Grammys 2018

Camila Cabello

While attending her first award show solo, the former Fifth Harmony singer looked breathtaking with touches of rose and plumped lipstick. 

Eiza Gonzalez Latin Grammys 2015
© Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez Latin Grammys 2015

Eiza Gonzalez

When Eiza hit the scene in 2015 as a breakout star, she turned eyes with her flawless complexion and stunning makeup. 

Francisca Lachapel Latin Grammys 2018
© Getty Images

Francisca Lachapel Latin Grammys 2018

Francisca Lachapel

Dominican actress, TV host, and beauty pageant titleholder, who was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina wore a blue and gold gorgeous headband making her the ultimate queen in our eyes.

Jackie Cruz Latin Grammys 2016
© Getty Images

Jackie Cruz Latin Grammys 2016

Jackie Cruz

In 2016, the Orange Is The New Black actress hit the Latin Grammys with a chic bob and bangs. Talk about a knockout!

Jennifer Lopez Latin Grammys 2016
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Latin Grammys 2016

Jennifer Lopez

When the Hustler actress hit the red carpet during the 2016 Latin Grammys, she gave us some major Cher-hair vibes.

Rosalí Latin Grammys-2018
© Getty Images

Rosalí Latin Grammys-2018

Rosali

Ever since the Con Altura star hit the US market, she's been turning head. Let's take a moment of silence for her glowing skin. 

