Latin Grammys 2019: Everything to know ahead of the 20th anniversary celebration

This year’s Latin Grammys is guaranteed to be a celebration! On Thursday, November 14, the Recording Academy and the biggest names in music will make their way to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for the 20th anniversary of the iconic celebration. Alejandro Sanz and Rosalía are in the lead for the most nominations and will face off against Juan Luis Guerra, Fonseca, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and more for some of the biggest categories of the night. Ahead of the show, which airs on Univision at 8pm, here is a rundown of all of the things to be on the lookout for.

Ricky Martin and Roselyn Sanchez will be joined by Paz Vega as hosts of the event

Hosts: Ricky Martin (who performed for the inaugural award show 2000, will take the lead at the master MC for the ceremony. Joining him as co-host are Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega.

A special kick-off: This year’s show will open with some of the biggest names in Latin music as they pay tribute to the genre. A surprise group of 20 musicians will take the stage for the first time and perform a medley of hits across various genres of Latin music celebrating 20 years of excellence.

Loading the player...

Performers: It wouldn’t be the Grammys without performers. The diversity of Latin music will be on full display. Alejandro Sanz, Alessia Cara, Rosalía, Luis Fonsi, Anitta, Pedro Capo, Julio Reyes Copello, Reik, Bad Bunny, Sebastian Yatra, Natalia Jiménez, Draco Rosa, Sech, Alicia Keys, Miguel, Farruko, Residente, Caibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Prince Royce and Ozuna are all slated to hit the stage. With some of the artist being responsible for some of the biggest duets of the year, there’s no telling what kind of surprises are in store.

Alejandro Sanz has eight nominations

MORE: Latin Grammys winners then and now

Presenters: While they may not be taking the stage to sing, there is a hot of talent who will be on hand to pass out awards. Sofia Carson, Emilio Estefan, William Levy, Michael Peña, Dayanara Torres, Ángela Aguilar, De La Ghetto, Paula Fernandes, Kany García, Tommy Torres and Christian Nodal have all be announced as presenters.

Alessia Cara and Person of the Year, Juanes and more will take the stage and perform

MORE: Celebrate Person of the Year Juanes with a look back at his music videos

Person of the Year: Prior to the show, Juanes and his decades-long career will be celebrated with a special ceremony. On November 13, some of the biggest names in music will come together to honor the Colombian superstar. During the Latin Grammys broadcast, Juanes will take the stage to perform a medley of his career-defining hits. Be sure to follow HOLA! USA for special event coverage starting November 14.