Find out the best hair oil to use based on your hair type

Find out the best hair oil to use based on your hair type
Find out the best hair oil to use based on your hair type

Long hair with hair oil
© WENN

Long hair with hair oil

Are you worried that by using hair oils, you will end up with locks that are too weighed down by product or maybe not moisturized enough? These days the tailored formulations of hair oils and the various choices out there mean that you can find one that will give you excellent results, regardless of your hair type. These oils will provide your hair with much-needed nutrients, keep it shiny and restore balance to your tresses.

 

So to avoid a major hair mistake, you need to make sure you find the right oil for your hair type. The ingredients that work best will depend on your hair personality, whether curly, dry, fine, thick, treated or natural. 

Scroll through for oils that will work for your hair, categorized by hair type.

Healing Oil Treatment - Macadamia Professional
© Wallmart

Healing Oil Treatment - Macadamia Professional

Dry or damaged: Macadamia oil

Nut oils like macadamia tend to be the most recommended for this type of hair. Macadamia oil has restorative properties that add moisture, softness, protection and a lot of shine.

 

Try a product like Healing Oil Treatment by Macadamia Professional ($20).  Put a small amount in the palm of your hand, apply  it to clean, dry hair and work it through evenly.

Darshana Natural Indian Hair Oil
© Amazon

Darshana Natural Indian Hair Oil

Thick hair: Olive oil

Allure spoke with L.A. stylist Jorge Serrano, who recommends Darshana Natural Indian Hair Oil ($38, amazon.com) for thick hair. This oil contains a cocktail of nutrients thanks to sunflower and apricot seeds and coconut, olive, and castor oils. Leave it on for 30 minutes to get hair that looks shiny and revitalized.

Ghost Dry Oil - Verb
© Sephora

Ghost Dry Oil - Verb

Fine hair: Moringa oil

This oil will boost your hair by providing hydration and heat protection without your tresses losing volume or looking heavy. Ghost Dry Oil by Verb ($16, Sephora) contains moringa as well as sunflower oil, which will protect it from UVA rays.

Ever Lizz Finish Oil-In-Serum - L'Oréal
© Bead Bath & Beyond

Ever Lizz Finish Oil-In-Serum - L'Oréal

Curly hair: Argan oil

Is your hair prone to frizz and knots? This argan oil helps eliminate the challenges that are so common with curly hair. EverSleek Frizz Finish Oil-In-Serum by L'Oréal ($9, Bed Bath & Beyond) will help fight the effects of humidity and add shine, too.

Color Protectant Oil - Pearl Hair
© Amazon

Color Protectant Oil - Pearl Hair

Color-treated hair: Crambe oil

If you’re someone who regularly colors your hair, the combination of these three oils is ideal for you. Why? They act as protection against UV rays and discoloration, in addition to having restorative properties. Color Protectant Oil by Pearl Hair Care ($40, amazon.com) is full of these fab ingredients.

Almond hair oil - KTC
© Amazon

Almond hair oil - KTC

Dandruff: Almond oil 

If you have dandruff or are prone to getting it, almond oil is the option for you. It is packed with antioxidants and vitamin E, which will also help care for an irritated scalp. By applying a small quantity and massaging it in, you’ll avoid the appearance of dandruff and scalp irritation. Try a product like Pure Almond Oil by KTC ($16).

Extra Virgin Coconut Oil - Shea Moisture
© Ulta Beauty

Extra Virgin Coconut Oil - Shea Moisture

All hair types: Coconut oil

Yes! Coconut oil It’s full of fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that will help restore the most damaged hair. It retains moisture, which means it works as an anti-frizz barrier for curly hair. It has hydrating properties for dry hair and it even protects hair from heat. You can try options like 100% Extra Virgin Coconut Oil by Shea Moisture ($12).

Hair oil - Khai Natural
© Amazon

Hair oil - Khai Natural

Slow growth: Rosemary oil

If your hair takes forever to grow, rosemary essential oils like Khadi Natural's Oil ($15.40, Amazon) are perfect for you. They detoxify, strengthen, and stimulate the scalp which translates to growth.

 

Note that Khadi Natural's Oil also contains henna, a very nutritive ingredient that also helps to stimulate growth and strengthens hair. However, it may tend to darken your hair slightly so this product is recommended for use by those with dark, brown or reddish hair.

 

