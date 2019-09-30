View 18 pics | Health and Beauty

20 award-winning Latinx beauty brands to shop right now

...
Mia Del Mar Night Cream
© Mia Del Mar

At HOLA! USA we celebrate beauty diversity in all aspects. This year we focused on breaking Latinx stereotypes across various categories while honoring the cultural range of the Latin diaspora. For this year’s awards, we envision the Latina who is influenced not only by her heritage but also by trends, ingredients and personal needs. We imagine our readers as knowledgeable and innovative in all things beauty— recognizing that we have different skin tones, shapes, and sizes— and we are not a one-size-fits-all audience. In the spirit of celebrating beauty inclusivity, we have curated an array of products that caters to all women and speaks to modern-day trends. We invite you to experience the new age of beauty at HOLA! USA. Keep scrolling for the best Latinx-beauty brands this year.

The entrepreneurial spirit lives within the Latinx community and, now more than ever, they are holding CEO positions by creating innovative and groundbreaking skincare, haircare, and cosmetic companies. Be inspired and support your local and global Latinx visionaries.

LATINX-OWNED

Mia del Mar Overnight Miracle Glow Night
Cream, $54, miadelmar.com 

Adria By Thalia Styling Foam
© Adria By Thalia

Adria by Thalia Styling Foam, $10, walmart.com 

Beautyblender Selfie Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 38 Dry Oil Primer
© Beautyblender

Beautyblender Selfie Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 38 Dry Oil Primer, $32, beautyblender.com

Dominique Cosmetics Berries Cream Eye shadow Palette
© Dominique Cosmetics

Dominique Cosmetics Berries & Cream Palette, $44,
dominiquecosmetics.com

Honest gel to milk cleanser
© Honest Beauty

Honest Beauty Magic Gel-To-Milk Cleanser, $15, honest.com

Joanna Vargas Ritual Bar
© Joanna Vargas

Joanna Vargas Ritual Bar, $22, shop.joannavargas.
com

Kat Von D Beauty Mascara
© Kat Von D Beauty

Kat Von D Go Big or Go Home Volumizing Mascara, $23, katvondbeauty.com

Luna Magic Gostosa
© Luna Magic

Luna Magic Uno Matte Liquid Lipstick in Gostosa, $12, lunamagic.com

It's A 10 Miracle Defrizzing Curl Cream
© It's A 10

It’s a 10 Miracle Defrizzing Curl Cream, $25,
itsa10haircare.com

Narciso Rodriguez for Her
© Narciso

Narciso Rodriguez Pure Musc For Her Eau de
Parfum  $126, bloomingdales.com

Reina Rebelde Rebel Eye Paint Zapatista
© Reina Rebelde

Reina Rebelde Rebel Eye Paint for Brows + Eyes in La Doña, $10, reinarebelde.com 

Reina Rebelde Rebel Eye Definer Liquid in Zapatista, $15, reinarebelde.com 

Sigma Beauty Blending Brush
© Sigma Beauty

Sigma E27 Detail Blending, $15, sigmabeauty.com. 

Vervan body butter
© Vervan

Vervan Shea and Almond Oil Body Butter, $28, amazon.com

Vive Cosmetics Luz & Highlighter Duo
© Vive Cosmetics

Vive Cosmetics Luz & Highlighter Duo, $21, vivecosmetics.com. 

Botanika Beauty the Revitalizer
© Botanika Beauty

Botánika Beauty The Revitalizer, $12, botanikabeauty.com. 

SIPPS-Serum-Hair

Sipps Serum + Hair, $18, sipporganics.com

SkinEnergy come correct serum
© SkinEnergy

Skinergy Beauty Come Correct Serum, $35, skinergybeauty.com

Alamar Cosmetics Blush trio
© Alamar

Alamar Cosmetics Colorete Blush Trio in Medium-Tan, $22, alamarcosmetics.com

