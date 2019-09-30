20 winning body care products of 2019 that'll replenish the body

View 21 pics | Health and Beauty

Hola Beauty Awards
© HOLA! USA

Hola Beauty Awards

At HOLA! USA we celebrate beauty diversity in all aspects. This year we focused on breaking Latinx stereotypes across various categories while honoring the cultural range of the Latin diaspora. For this year’s awards, we envision the Latina who is influenced not only by her heritage but also by trends, ingredients and personal needs. We imagine our readers as knowledgeable and innovative in all things beauty— recognizing that we have different skin tones, shapes and sizes— and we are not a one-size-fits-all audience. In the spirit of celebrating beauty inclusivity, we have curated an array of products that caters to all women and speaks to modern-day trends. We invite you to experience the new age of beauty at HOLA! USA. Keep scrolling for the best in body this year.

Body

All skin conditions and concerns need some special TLC. Practice self-love with these exfoliating, moisturizing, calming, firming, bronzing and must-have products! 

Bawdy Shake It
© GTRES Online

Bawdy Shake It

FIRMING

Bawdy Shake It Marine Algae Butt Mask Firming + Illuminating, $9, bawdybeauty.com

Queen V’s On-Your-Mark
© Queen V

Queen V’s On-Your-Mark

Queen V On Your Mark Stretch Mark Stick, $12, queenvlife.com

Eminence Organics Stone Crop Body Contouring Cream
© Eminence

Eminence Organics Stone Crop Body Contouring Cream

Éminence Organic Skin Care Stone Crop Contouring Body Cream, $68, eminenceorganics.com

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Fragile Skin Therapy
© Perricone MD

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Fragile Skin Therapy

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Fragile Skin Therapy, $99, ulta.com

Manuka Honey Yogurt Body Scrub
© Shea Moisture

Manuka Honey Yogurt Body Scrub

EXFOLIATING

Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Skin
Renewal Recipe Body Scrub with Vitamin C, $11, ulta.com

Jill Stuart Body Scrub White Floral
© Jill Stuart

Jill Stuart Body Scrub White Floral

Jill Stuart Beauty White Floral Treatment Body Scrub, $38, jillstuartbeautyusa.com

paradise-strut-smooth-and-refine
© European Wax Center

paradise-strut-smooth-and-refine

European Wax Center Paradise Strut Smooth + Refine Body Polish, $18, waxcenter.com

sol de janiero bronzing oil
© Sol De Janiero

sol de janiero bronzing oil

BRONZING

Sol de Janeiro Copacabana Bronze Glow
Oil, $35, sephora.com

Bali Body Self Tan Mousse
© BaliBodyCo.

Bali Body Self Tan Mousse

Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse, $30, us.balibodyco.com

St. Tropez Watermelon
© St.Tropez

St. Tropez Watermelon

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon Infusion, $25, sephora.com

maui moisture
© Maui

maui moisture

MOISTURIZING

Maui Moisture Body Care Lightly Hydrating + Pineapple Papaya In-Shower Lotion, $7, target.com

Cetaphil Daily Advance Lotion
© Cetaphil

Cetaphil Daily Advance Lotion

Cetaphil Ultra Healing Lotion with Ceramides, $20,cetaphil.com. 

KORRES Natural Anti-Ageing Lavender Blossom Body Oil
© KORRESS

KORRES Natural Anti-Ageing Lavender Blossom Body Oil

Korres Lavender Blossom Body Butter Spray, $36, korressusa.com

Neutrogena Hydro-Boost Whipped Body Balm
© Neutrogena

Neutrogena Hydro-Boost Whipped Body Balm

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Whipped Body Balm, $6, neutrogena.com

Caress Botanicals
© Carress

Caress Botanicals

MUST-HAVES

Caress Botanicals Charcoal & Rosehip Oil Purifying Soap Bar, $3, caress.us

Degree Deodorant wipes
© Degree

Degree Deodorant wipes

Degree Deodorant Wipes, $5, target.com. 

DeoDoc Daily Intimate Wash Fragrance Free
© DeoDoc

DeoDoc Daily Intimate Wash Fragrance Free

Deo Doc Daily Intimate Wash, $20, deodoc.com

Vaseline All Over Body Balm Jelly Stick
© Vaseline

Vaseline All Over Body Balm Jelly Stick

Vaseline Healing Jelly All-Over Body Balm Jelly Stick, $6, vaseline.com 

Secret Aluminum Free-Deodorant
© Secret

Secret Aluminum Free-Deodorant

Secret Aluminum-Free Deodorant, $5, target.com. 

Dial Moisturizing Hand Wash
© Dail

Dial Moisturizing Hand Wash

Dial Complete Hand Soap, $3, target.com 

