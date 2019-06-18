View 6 pics | Health and Beauty

These brands are helping save the ocean one product at a time

Now more than ever beauty brands are taking a stand to save the ocean from toxic chemicals and enormous plastic waste due to its longterm damage on Mother Nature. As a result, many companies have made minor and major changes such as using sustainable packaging, using different applicators, and more. Good news is you don't need to own a big corporation to make a huge impact, it can start with the way you shop. By supporting businesses that help the ocean, the impact of your dollar consciously makes the world a better place for you and generations to come. Keep scrolling to find out which of your favorite brands is helping save coral reefs, cleaning the ocean and making sure we'll have a healthier planet in years to come. 

Infused with magnesium and anti-fatigue essential oils, this REN gem provides a silk skin finish. The iconic brand uses 100% recycled plastic bottles containing 20% reclaimed plastic which is found in the ocean. 

REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Body Wash, $27, dermstore.com 

Birth by the sea, the legendary Crème de la Mer cream has the power to transform your skin. In a short period, firmness improves, wrinkles decrease and the look of pores become less visible. Keeping the tradition alive, the luxury and celebrity-approved skincare brand creates an artistic expression to show their commitment to supporting ocean conservation through their limited-edition product every year.  For each public Instagram post of the jar made in May and June using both hashtags #LaMerBlueHeart and #LaMerDonation, the brand will donate $25 to the La Mer Blue Heart Oceans Fund — which has been used to support ocean preservation initiatives since it was established in 2017. La Mer has pledged to donate up to $650,000 to the fund. So channel your inner activist and use your social platform to create change! 

Limited Edition Blue Heart Crème de La Mer, $475, cremedelamer.com

This moisturizing and hydrating hair mist works on all hair types to keep your locks looking healthy and lustrous. The brand is committed to taking caring of the Earth with major acts of kindness of the planet Earth. Their goal is to minizine the carbon footprints and help clean the sea one beauty buy at a time.

Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk & White Jasmine Multi-Benefit Hair Milk, $7, target.com

Ready for a non-greasy lightweight serum? If so, look no more! Try this moisturizing boosting serum which targets wrinkles, fine lines and replenishes dry, thirsty skin. The Founder vowed 20 years ago to create with the intention of producing a skincare line free of toxic, synthetic ingredients, a brand which helps clean up the ocean. The Malibu-native brand continues to support different organizations that keep the sea consciousness conversation going. 

Osea Hyaluronic Sea Serum, $88, oseamalibu.com

One Ocean Beauty is a breakthrough, sustainable, scientifically-proven beauty company. Their formulas bridge together nature and science, by using powerful marine ingredients from the world’s deep blue sea, such as this eye cream. This lightweight product is clinically proven to visibly reduce the appearance of under-eye puffiness, baggage and dark circles. Packed with marine, it replenishes the skin, improves elasticity and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

One Ocean Beauty Eye Revival Marine Cream, $74, oneoceanbeauty.com

When it comes to using natural resources on your skin opting in for cleaner ingredients is a perfect way to start. Made for dry and mature skin, this is the ultimate anti-aging cream which contains a high concentration of the best antioxidant vitamins which naturally occur in plants. Packed with vitamin C and jojoba oil, this organic fruit is native to the Peruvian Amazonian rainforest and is hand-harvested, keeping sustainable ancestral traditions.

AYPA Anti-aging Cream, $58, naturalmebeauty.com

