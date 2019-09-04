View 9 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

Animal print coats you'll want to wear this upcoming season

Cheetah printed coat by Alexander Wang
© Getty Images

Cheetah printed coat by Alexander Wang

Since the beginning of time, humans have used animal skin to protect ourselves from cold. The hair and leather of hunting specimens have historically been used as insulation to protect us from the most intense winters. With the development of other materials and techniques to preserve heat, the use of the skin went from being imperative to being more associated with the sumptuousness and exoticism of the animal from which it has been taken. A status symbol, in short.

 

Wearing animal print has been a fantasy for fashionistas. Although organizations such as Peta continue to speak their piece on the matter. The truth is that while some continue to use real animals, others take advantage of faux fur that reproduces the original patterns of wildlife animals.

Keep scrolling to see the numerous ways to style a leopard print coat for the winter.

Fresh princess

Designer Alexander Wang showed off fur coats when stylizing this cheetah print trend with shorts and sneakers. The well-known fashion guru recreated a hip-hop reference by combining urban elements with the most opulent items. This embodies the true meaning of street style.

Long-haired coat by Versace
© Getty Images

Long-haired coat by Versace

Wild cat

This sexy Versace moment is everything. Showing off the short coat, the brand paired the furry coat with a loose silhouette and wide contrasting lapels in black leather.

Animal print coat
© Getty Images

Animal print coat

Rock star attitude

While walking the Celine runway Hedi Slimane rocked this opulent long-haired goat cashmere coat with leopard spots. Talk about a rockstar!

Feline textured coat by Asos Design
© Asos

Feline textured coat by Asos Design

A second skin

This coat emulates the feline texture, it may just feel like a second skin. Cover yourself in its long silhouette outwear and get ready to start moving across the concrete jungle. ($67.50) asos.com

Leopard print alpaca cape by Marc Jacobs
© Getty Images

Leopard print alpaca cape by Marc Jacobs

Wide drama

Marc Jacobs is known for bringing a dramatic moment to life. This outerwear number is perfect for anyone looking for an alpaca cape with wide silhouette.

Leopard print mohair coat by Bottega Veneta
© Getty Images

Leopard print mohair coat by Bottega Veneta

Hyper feminine

The Italian brand Bottega Veneta’s 2019/2020 autumn-winter collection featured a sexy dress-like coat that embodied a femme fatale style.

Leopard print long-haired faux fur coat by H&M
© H&M

Leopard print long-haired faux fur coat by H&M

Leopard queen

If you enjoy being the center of attention, this long-haired coat that mimics the leopard skin from H&M for $129. Its an interesting alternative but will surely turn heads. Use the belt to enhance your silhouette.

Docile Coat by On Parle De Vous available at Revolve
© Revolve

Docile Coat by On Parle De Vous available at Revolve

Mysterious feline

The Docile Coat by On Parle De Vous coat frames the body in a simple-lined. With an inverted flap, this coat with a leopard motif turns into the focal point of any outfit.  $181, revolve.com

Double breasted animal print coat by Tod´s
© Getty Images

Double breasted animal print coat by Tod´s

The perfect balance

Tod's trend explores the delicate balance between simplicity and the sufficient amount of details to turn this coat into a statement piece.You'll be the IT girl with this must-have winter wear.

