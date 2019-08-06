View 6 pics | Back to story
Kim Kardashian's sports $35K futuristic (and exclusive) Dior bag

Kim Kardashian's sports $35K futuristic (and exclusive) Dior bag
Kim Kardashian's sports $35K futuristic (and exclusive) Dior bag

Kim Kardashian stepped out with a $35,000 metallic handbag while running errands on Tuesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star stepped out wearing an oversized purple t-shirt dress, white Yeezy sneakers and a Dior x Sorayama Saddle bag made entirely out of metal while out and about in Malibu.

The robotic-like structure features futuristic design elements including a shiny chrome facade and headphone jack tassels.

Just a week before stealing looks with her unconventional handbag choice, the mother-of-four carried her essentials in yet another controversial carryall.

This time it was a tiny black croc top handle bag, which frankly looks like it can only fit the essentials and nothing more.

The exclusive handbag debuted at the Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2019 show where A-listers such as David Beckham, Bella Hadid and Kate Moss were sitting front row. What’s more, the bag is ultra-exclusive as there are only ten that exist!

