View 6 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria steps out in summer's hottest item for 'Dora' premiere

...
Eva Longoria steps out in summer's hottest item for 'Dora' premiere
You're reading

Eva Longoria steps out in summer's hottest item for 'Dora' premiere

1/6
Revealed: the incredible Gucci dress Meghan wore for her editorial debut
Next

Revealed: the incredible Gucci dress Meghan wore for her editorial debut
Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria brought the sunshine in an ultra-chic strapless yellow dress by Brazilian designer Vitor Zerbinato.

Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The 44-year-old star paired her look with a pair of chic, strappy pointed-toe sandals. 

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner

The actress appeared at the Dora and the Lost City of Gold premiere in Los Angeles next to her co-star Isabela Moner

Dora and the Lost City of Gold cast
© Getty Images

Dora and the Lost City of Gold cast

Michael Peña who plays Dora's father in the film joined them for a 'family' photo opp. 

Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner and Michael Peña
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner and Michael Peña

Isabela dazzled next to her on-screen parents in a stunning white dress by Rodarte. 

Dora and the Lost City of Gold cast
© Getty Images

Dora and the Lost City of Gold cast

The stars were joined by the rest of the cast which includes Eugenio Derbez and Danny Trejo

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries