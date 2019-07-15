View 4 pics | Back to story

Royal Style breakdown: Meghan Markle's 'The Lion King' premiere outfit is valued at $20K+

...
Royal Style breakdown: Meghan Markle's 'The Lion King' premiere outfit is valued at $20K+
You're reading

Royal Style breakdown: Meghan Markle's 'The Lion King' premiere outfit is valued at $20K+

1/4
Meghan Markle wrapped baby Archie in this affordable blanket - see the details!
Next

Meghan Markle wrapped baby Archie in this affordable blanket - see the details!
Meghan Markle at The Lion King premiere
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle at The Lion King premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the golden carpet at 'The Lion King' London premiere. There, Meghan stunned in a glamorous black dress by Jason Wu ($4,924).

Meghan Markle at The Lion King premiere
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle at The Lion King premiere

She accessoriezed with sparkly elements including a black satin clutch by Gucci featuring a crystal-embellished butterly fastening. 

Meghan Markle at The Lion King premiere
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle at The Lion King premiere

Prince Harry's wife kept the sparkle down to her shoes with a pair of regal Aquazzura slingbacks distinguished by a jeweled strap. 

Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour 2019
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour 2019

Duchess Meghan also wore a beautiful pair of emerald diamond earrings she wore earlier this year to Trooping the Colour. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries