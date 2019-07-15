Royal Style breakdown: Meghan Markle's 'The Lion King' premiere outfit is valued at $20K+

View Galleries
Kate Middleton's genius fashion hack will save you from slipping
Fashion mishaps have no mercy and can happen to just about anyone, including royals! However, if you’re mindful of your outfit and plan it...
Queen Letizia does chic summer style with this fresh floral look
Queen Letizia AKA the queen of style can do no wrong in fashion. The Spanish royal, who is often praised for her impeccable style and modern regal...
Queen Letizia's fabulous pretty-in-pink look is from this American designer
Leave it to Queen Letizia to inspire fashionistas with the ultimate monochromatic ensemble. On July 25, during a visit to Zarzuela Palace, the Spanish...
Queen Letizia makes this tweed dress from Zara look impeccably chic
Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia, and more royals stun in this week’s style files
Now that October has come to an end, and the temperatures continue to drop, royal fashionistas are stepping out in style wearing the best fall-ready...