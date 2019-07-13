Eva Longoria is belle of the ball in Meghan Markle-approved glamour

View Galleries
-
Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner bring powerhouse Latina heat to Miami in shimmering style
The city of gold might be lost, but the golden senses of style were certainly not. On screen mommy-daughter duo Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner slayed...
-
Baby Santiago helps mom Eva Longoria glam up for special day: 'it's bigger than my wedding day'
Santiago Enrique Bastón is living his best life. After turning one with a magical Disney day this past week, Eva Longoria’s tiny tot found himself...
-
Emotional Eva Longoria cradles baby as she hears mother's story at Tijuana Border Crossing
Mexico brightened on Saturday, March 9 as a dreamy team of Hollywood’s brightest stars arrived in Tijuana. Joined by leaders of the Families Belong...
-
Victoria Beckham breaks protocol at Sergio Ramos' wedding in white Meghan Markle dress
When someone says “wedding,” one of the first things you picture is a glorious white gown. However, it’s generally envisioned on the bride, not...
-
Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin
Get in, Salma. We’re going shopping! Friday, August 2 turned out to have a family shopping spree in store for Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominee and her...