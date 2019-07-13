View 3 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria is belle of the ball in Meghan Markle-approved glamour

...
Eva Longoria Global Gift Gala
© Getty Images

All eyes snapped to Eva Longoria as she waltzed onto the Global Gift Gala Marbella 2019 red carpet on Friday, July 13. Exuding impossible glamour, the 44-year-old star might as well have been royalty at the sold-out fundraiser in Marbella, Spain. She illuminated Hotel Gran Meliá Don Pepe while working the step and repeat, and later taking centerstage, drenched in a glorious black velvet gown.

Eva Longoria red carpet look
© Getty Images

The Latina powerhouse captivated from head to toe - emphasis on the latter - as she donned a Meghan Markle approved accessory.

Meghan Markle Aquazurra shoes
© Aquazurra

Eva styled up her already elegant ensemble with Aquazzura's “Magic 105 peep-toe suede sandals.” Currently on sale for $238, the stilettos boast a unique transparent PVC vamp panel and a black lace-up front. The Italian brand is Meghan Markle’s go-to showear, with the 37-year-old royal opting to rock the luxury label on various occasions, including her and Prince Harry’s already-iconic engagement photos.

