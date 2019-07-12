The top 5 celebrity-approved pants you didn’t know were a must for the summer

Legwear can be tricky this time of the year. In the midst of the summer heatwave, we can often feel like we have nothing fresh to wear other than the usual flowy dress. But what if we told you that statement pants are the new staples of the season? With trendsetters the likes of Kendall Jenner (pictured above), Elsa Hosk and Kaia Gerber rocking the hottest styles of the moment, we have no choice but to level up our summer pant game in some bold, but right, options.
All the way from patching and plaid to leather and animal print, here are the top 5 pants you won’t want to be seen without this season!