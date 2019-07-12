View 10 pics | Fashion

The top 5 celebrity-approved pants you didn’t know were a must for the summer

Kendall Jenner summer must-have pants
Legwear can be tricky this time of the year. In the midst of the summer heatwave, we can often feel like we have nothing fresh to wear other than the usual flowy dress. But what if we told you that statement pants are the new staples of the season? With trendsetters the likes of Kendall Jenner (pictured above), Elsa Hosk and Kaia Gerber rocking the hottest styles of the moment, we have no choice but to level up our summer pant game in some bold, but right, options.

All the way from patching and plaid to leather and animal print, here are the top 5 pants you won’t want to be seen without this season!

Kendall Jenner's patched pant

As we keep the 90s attire alive and kicking, the patched pant evolves into fresher shapes and colors. Give this trendy look a try with these options from Levi's (left), available at Bloomingdale's for $128. GRLFRND Denim (middle), available on sale at Barney's Warehouse for $108 and Calvin Klein wide leg pant (right), available on sale at Farfetch for $176. 

Olivia Culpo's leather short

Pair it with basic pieces such an oversized shirt and comfy shoes and you will have the perfect formula for a day look. Then, switch to your favorite set of heels and you're ready for a night out! 

For a smoother option, try Iro's Tenacity Belted High-Rise Leather Paper Bag Shorts in camel (left), available on sale at Neiman Marcus for $237. Topshop has two of the best options we saw too: The Black Faux Leather Oversized Shorts in black for $60 and the Leather City Shorts By Boutique for $280. 

Elsa Hosk's fresh leather pants

We know, we know... leather pants in the summer sounds a bit crazy. Yet Elsa did the look smartly as she paired them with a fresh top and wore a looser cut for both pieces, which immediately helps the air run better and the results are street style worthy! 

Try a fresher fit with an oversized loose pant, I.AM.GIA's faux leather Winona pants (pictured on the left) are a good option that won't break the bank! Get them at Shopbop for $120. For a bolder look, Zara's iridescent pants will sure turn heads this season, available here for $50. Last but not least, you can always go for a classic cut with Danielle Guizio's belted leather pants in black, available for $188 at Revolve

Kaia Gerber's oversized pants

Kaia always kills it with her easy, borrowed-from-the-boys outfits. One staple that never fails in her wardrobe are oversized pants, which is always a nice, cool way of keeping classic with a touch of New York style. 

These are by far the easiest pieces to mix. The cut fits all body types and the style can be added to everyone's closets. Plus, grey and plaid work as neutrals so having some fun mixing patterns is welcome. Above (from left) jersey wide leg pant, $20, is available at Nasty Gal. Acne Studios checked wide-leg cotton-blend trousers, $189 available at Barneys New York. MSGM wool straight-leg plaid trousers, $143 available at Bergdorf Goodman

Behati Prinsloo's bell bottom snake pants

Animal print is the neutral that never goes out of style, yet celebs are giving it a turn this season as they play with shapes and cuts. Behati welcomes an evolved version of the snakeskin printed pant we saw all over this fall, rocking a comfy and soft flared look. 

Comfy is the look here, which doesn't really mean it's out of fashion. The magic on snakeskin printed flared trousers is that they can be used at any time of the day and they'll keep the vibe going while maintaining things fresh. Here are some of the best options we found. From left to right, snake-print cotton straight-leg pants by Les Rêveries, $196, available at Net-A-Porter. Bell bottom pants, $50, available at Pretty Attitude. Snake print soft trousers, $40, available at Mango

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

