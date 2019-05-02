View 10 pics | Fashion

10 Latinx designers you need to follow on Instagram
date 2019-05-02

Sofia Carson's stunning whimsical look from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards blew us away
Sofia Carson's stunning whimsical look from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards blew us away
Maygel Coronel
Maygel Coronel

In 2019, the quickest way to get fashion ~inspo~ is by douple tapping your way through an Instagram feed. There are hundreds of thousands (probably millions) of fashion accounts to follow, but here at HOLA! USA we like to shed a spotlight on up-and-coming Latinx designers.

 

Together with Miami fashion incubator Stitch Lab, HOLA! USA threw a swanky soirée in the 305 to help promote these Latinx designers that not only have an eye for what's en vogue, but also practice sustainable fashion. 

 

"Hola! USA is proud to be the official media partner of Stitchlab Miami. We share the common mission of supporting Latinx talent and raising awareness of all the many and remarkable contributions our community is making from fashion to business," Publisher of HOLA! USA Sylvia Banderas says.

 

"The best part is that not only are these designers incredibly talented, they are also committed to sustainability and their compensation to the artisans they partner with in creating these unique and beautiful pieces."

 

From beachwear and everyday wear to accessories, the following designers are a must-follow on Instagram because they are the future trend. 

 

Maygel Coronel 
@maygelcoronelofficial

It's one thing to wear a swimsuit; it's another thing to wear a swimsuit designed by Maygel Coronel. The Colombian stunner has the usual two-piece bikinis, but it's her unique shoulder-poofed and eclectically-designed designs that look more like water-proof gala gowns than they do swimsuits.  

 

camellet
camellet

Andrea Camacho 
@camelletofficial

Simplicity is key, especially when it comes to accessorizing an outfit. Andrea Camacho's luxury handbag brand Camellét is actual proof that less is more. With a background in Italian leather goods, each piece is made with authentic Italian leather and then handcrafted in Colombia. You can style them as crossbody bags or clutches, and whatever you choose, trust that it will look mega stylish. 

 

Daniela Panaro No Pise La Grama
Daniela Panaro No Pise La Grama

Daniela Panaro
@nopiselagrama

Are you a fan of wearing Diet Coke-branded tees? Well, then good news! Venezuelan designer Daniela Panaro previously partnered with the company to create collector's items all around the world. Her other pieces feature vibrant (see above picture) and floral designs that are perfect for any season.

 

Francesca Sesana A Modo Mio
Francesca Sesana A Modo Mio

Francesca Sesana
@amodomiostore

A Modo Mio translates to "My Way" or "My Style" and that's exactly what each piece subtly embodies. Colombian designer Francesca Sesana has a variety of items to choose from. There are intricately-patterned camo trenchs, bejeweled denim and of course, statement tees, because nothing says "My Way" than a simple jeans and t-shirt combo.

 

Lia Cohen
Lia Cohen

Lia Cohen
@liacohenofficial

Sheer dresses, flowy jumpsuits and perfectly patterned pieces with a touch of femininity is what you can find with Lia Cohen's designs. The Guatemala-designed brand features pieces that are simultaenously delicate and powerful. The best part? They're the type of clothes that are considered timeless and will always have a place in your closet. 

 

Natalie Kazez Kazez
Natalie Kazez Kazez

Natalie Kazez
@kazez

For all the ladies out there who like to keep it all-black in the closet, Natalie Kazez is your girl. The Argentinian designer has black jumpsuits, black bathing suits, black lingerie and yes, the little black dress that's a must-have in every closet.

 

Paula Hatton Coto Beachwear
Paula Hatton Coto Beachwear

Paula Hatton
@cotobeachwear

Summer season calls for swimsuits but Paula Hatton at Coto Beachwear provides so much more than that. Sure, there are cute bikinis, but there's also unique cover ups, beach bags and of course, the always fashionable beach hat.

 

Silvana Isaacs Antigua Collection
Silvana Isaacs Antigua Collection

Silvana Isaacs
@antiguacollection_shop

From beachwear to everyday wear, Antigua Collection has all your classics, but with a Latin twist. Venezuelan designer Silvana Issacs puts a pop of color in each and every one of her pieces. So yes, you can get matching sandals and accessories to pair with your hot red one-piece.

 

Sofia Avila Souf Shop
Sofia Avila Souf Shop

Sofia Avila
@souf.shop

Woven handbags is today's trend, but Sofia Avila is making wood the material for the future. The designer from El Salvador uses 100-year-old reclaimed wood to make all her accessories. The bags come in all different shapes, sizes and patterns, ranging from the classic square clutch to the octagon cross-body. 

 

Natali Hoyos Icara Jewelry
Natali Hoyos Icara Jewelry

Natali Hoyos
@icara.icara.sf

Some people like bracelets and others love earrings. If you're in the latter group, then revamp your earring collection with Natali Hoyos' jewelry line. She takes hoops to another level, adding striking embellishments that come in one size only: oversized.

 

