Chiquinquirá Delgado is a multi-talented woman—she's an actress, model, TV host and designer—and she does it all with incredibly good style. The Venezuelan beauty's latest gig is acting brand ambassador for Stitch Lab, a Miami-based fashion hub for up-and-coming Latinx fashion designers (emphasis on the Latinx), whose goal is to help launch the careers of young Latinx designers by providing them the tools needed to be successful in the American fashion market. With Chiqui's help, they just might be able to achieve their dreams.

Chiquinquira Delgado is Stitch Lab's brand ambassador

“I think it’s a unique opportunity to support great talent in Latin America—great people who otherwise wouldn’t have a platform,” she told HOLA! USA. “And I speak for myself because last year when I went to the first Stitch Lab event, I was impressed with so many brands, with so many people from Guatemala and Colombia.”

MORE: This Mexican-American beauty entrepreneur is revolutionizing skincare

And it's not just about the latest trends and fashion statements—this project can create countless opportunities. “Knowledge of these designers has an impact on everything," she explained. "In creating jobs, exporting talent and also giving visibility, so large corporations can discover these designers and invest and help them grow.”

“I think it’s a unique opportunity to support great talent in Latin America—great people who otherwise wouldn’t have a platform,” she told HOLA! USA

But let's get back to the fashion - these Latinx designers are producing unique and most poignantly, eco-friendly, sustainable fashion. "Guys, Latin American is en vogue, and that’s what Stitch Labs wants to show. They want to showcase that talent so that all of us have access to these artists that very few know about," the TV host said. "But remember the names because I assure you that pretty soon, with the help of Stitch Lab, they’re going to be famous."

Interested in revamping your wardrobe? In partnership with HOLA! USA, Stitch Lab is hosting a swanky soirée on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 in Miami, where you'll be able to sip on some bubbly while shopping the latest and greatest Latinx styles. From fancy selections to casual wear, there's something for every mood. “One day, we want to look elegant; the next day, we want to be in jeans and sneakers," Chiqui explained. "I think it has a lot to do with our mood, but I think fashion is basically a way of expressing oneself.”

The Stitch Lab pop-up will take place on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 in Miami at 194 NW 30th St., Miami, FL 33127