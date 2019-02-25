View 5 pics | Fashion
Casual, comfortable and chic: All of Meghan Markle's Morocco style

Casual, comfortable and chic: All of Meghan Markle's Morocco style
Casual, comfortable and chic: All of Meghan Markle's Morocco style

Meghan Markle royal tour style
Meghan Markle royal tour style

Meghan in Morocco! The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry traveled to Africa for a three-day royal tour. The parents-to-be spent time in Morocco, exploring programs geared towards youth education and other activities focused on mental health and wellness for children. Fresh off of showcasing her New York City style, the Duchess took the time to dress to impress – and switch gears back to her regal maternity fashion.

The 37-year-old dressed her “little bump” for every occasion and coordinated looks with her leading man. From the moment she stepped off the plane, the former Suits star brought the glamour in Valentino – setting the bar high for her royal style.

Throughout the trip, the Duchess wore a mixture of casual, comfortable and chic pieces that put her style on display and presented some wow-worthy moments. The Duchess’ style couldn’t be stopped for her final royal tour – ahead of the birth of her and Prince Harry’s royal baby. Scroll through to see all of Meghan’s Morocco style!

 

One final look

Meghan made a red-carpet worthy appearance for her final look of the tour. The Duchess glowed in a strapless pleated dress and a blazer By Byabaton for Aritzia. The former actress brought the glam in a pair of polka dot slingback heels by Manolo Blahnik and a pair of earrings by Gas Bijoux. 

 

Meghan Markle royal style
Meghan Markle royal style

Recreational style

Meghan's final day in Morocco saw her stepping out in multiple looks. For her first two engagements, the pregnant royal went sought comfort in a pair of black skinny jeans and a stripped shirt by equipment. For her footwear, Meghan wore a pair of black boots by Stuart Weitzman. Does that jacket look familiar? That's because it's her go-to J. Crew jacket, from her pre-royal days. 

 

Meghan Markle in Dior
Meghan Markle in Dior

Dior Darling 

Dressed to impress! For her most glamourous look of the trip, Prince Harry's leading lady wow'ed in a cream and gold gown by Dior. Meghan complemented the look with Dior pumps, Birks snowstorm earrings and a satin clutch by the fashion house. 

 

Meghan Markle blazer
Meghan Markle blazer

Casual chic

The mommy-to-be opted for a look that was casual, yet comfortable. Meghan wore a blazer by Alice and Olivia on top of a black crewneck by her pal Misha Nonoo. The Duchess added to her comfort in a pair of black skiny jeans by Hatch and flats by Birdies. 

Meghan Markle arrival Morocco
Meghan Markle arrival Morocco

Royal welcome in red

Meghan made a stylish arrival to the Casablanca airport! The Duchess dressed her bump in a  bespoke red cape dress by Valentino. Adding to the glamour, the royal made her way off the plane in a pair of nude pumps. 

 

