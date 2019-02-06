View 6 pics | Fashion
Want to step up your style game? Yalitza Aparicio’s looks will guide you

Want to step up your style game? Yalitza Aparicio's looks will guide you
Want to step up your style game? Yalitza Aparicio’s looks will guide you

Yalitza Aparicio in pink Valentino dress
Yalitza Aparicio in pink Valentino dress

Yalitza Aparicio, the Mexican actress who hails from Oaxaca, is known for her starring role as Cleo in Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, the first Netflix film to garner a coveted ‘Best Picture’ Oscars nomination. Apart from being the newly-appointed queen of the small-to-silver screen, the film’s breakout star is now turning heads with her stylish Hollywood looks. So let’s break down her secret to always looking picture-perfect, starting with how she manages to gain a few inches off the red carpet with the help of a single outfit. This Houdini-worthy style trick is perfectly showcased when Aparicio wore a champagne-colored Valentino dress featuring an asymmetrical off-shoulder neckline.

Contrary to what one may think, the extra long hem lengthens the silhouette, especially if worn with sky-high heels. And, note: size really matters when it comes to accessories. A pair of long earrings (that don’t quite reach the shoulders) add more to the look than a pair of round or short earrings.

Yalitza Apaticio in yellow midi dress
Yalitza Apaticio in yellow midi dress

Pointy Footwear

Instead of ankle-wrap sandals or choppy heels that create the illusion of shortening the legs, opt for high heels that feature a long and skinny heel. Pointy pumps like the ones the actress wears above are also a great option as they’re classic and elegant. Tip: If you find a nude pair that closely matches your skin-tone, your legs will appear miles long.

Yalitza Aparicio in tuxedo dress and red skirt
Yalitza Aparicio in tuxedo dress and red skirt

In monochrome we trust

Monochrome looks work wonders. You can combine multiple shades in the same color family. This will create a continuous effect that will lengthen your silhouette. The tuxedo dress Yalitza wears above carries another flattering detail: a V neckline which naturally (and painlessly!) lengthens the neck.

Yalitza Aparicio in black dress
Yalitza Aparicio in black dress

Black is your ace

It’s no secret dark colors are always flattering. For this reason, black is a popular favorite. When it comes to adding inches, it’s all about the optical illusions. Black takes the winning card since it’s also elegant.

Yalitza Aparicio in vertical-striped jumpsuit
Yalitza Aparicio in vertical-striped jumpsuit

Vertical Everything

In general, any piece with vertical elements will create an optical illusion that adds inches to your height. Head-to-toe stripes, stitching, pleats – they all add length. In fact, a single vertical line can make all the difference. The same goes for prints. It’s best to opt for small patterns that fall in a cascading manner.

Yalitza Aparicio in mint green dress
Yalitza Aparicio in mint green dress

Cinched Waist

When choosing a clothing item, try to go for those that define the waist. This cut will make your legs appear longer. The same rule applies to pants and jumpsuits as it does to dresses for they are more flattering when they're cinched at the waist. And if you ever reach for a belt, make sure it’s a thin one.

 

These are a few tricks that can help you appear taller, taken straight from the Best Actress contender’s style book. Just remember that in addition to these tips, what’s truly important is that you feel comfortable and absolutely confident in whatever you choose to wear.

