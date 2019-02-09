View 15 pics | Fashion

Grammy Awards 2019: All the best red carpet style

Grammy Awards 2019: All the best red carpet style
Grammy Awards 2019: All the best red carpet style

The Staples Center in downtown L.A. played host to some wild fashion moments from the biggest names in music on Sunday, February 10. The stars glammed up in the name of the 2019 Grammy Awards, and we were more than happy to bear witness to their show-stopping looks. Scroll through our gallery to see the best in celebrity style from this year's golden gramophones ceremony!

 

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

The hostess with the mostess has arrived! Alicia Keys had the support of her love Swizz Beatz from the moment she stepped out on the starry night. Matching the carpet in a plunging red dress, she also coordinated with her husband whose black suit and glasses featured red accents.

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo always brings her fashion A-game to the Grammys. For 2019, she chose to wear a stand-out outfit from royal favorite designer Ralph & Russo.

Lady Gaga

Is it shallow of us to be obsessed with Lady Gaga's silver look? Mother monster opted for a scaley silver dress - continuing the color trend - and matching hair hue for the big night out.

Ricky Martin

Peace! The King of Latin Pop took home our "best accessory" title early on in the night, due to a very special plus one: his son. They made for a sharp duo in their black ensembles and sneakers, with Ricky giving us a splash of color on the carpet ahead of his show-opening performance.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B kept her man Offset close by her side while on the carpet, wowing in the most outlandish outift of the evening. She existed as the centerpiece of a pink and black oyster-like costume with her pearl headpiece.

Camila Cabello

Pretty in pink! The nominee brought the heat in this Armani Prive floor-length gown and we will never be the same. Her shimmering sequins dazzled under the lights, as did the gorgeous drop earrings she complemented it with.

...And, not to mention, it was just as sultry looking from the back!

Heidi Klum

The America's Got Talent judge flaunted her talent at the Grammys - picking red carpet winners! Heidi donned an asymmetrical white and silver mini dress that seemed to pay homage to her Victoria's Secret angel wings. "It feels like doing a Victoria's Secret show a little bit," she said on the red carpet telecast. 

Miley Cyrus

We Can't Stop lookin' at Miley Cyrus' sophisticated Grammy style. The superstar donned a stunning black suit, with no shirt underneath. She paired the pantsuit with spaghetti-strap heels and a large pair of diamond earrings.

Anna Kendrick and Katy Perry

Double bubble! Anna Kendrick and Katy Perry accidentally matched on music's biggest night, but they didn't try to hide it. Instead, the movie star and music maven embraced their coordinating ensembles, posing together on the carpet.

Dua Lipa

She walked into the night a winner and certainly looked the part. Dua rocked a stunning silver gown, which flaunted a silky train.

Dolly Parton

In truth, it doesn't matter what Dolly's wearin' because she's always the life of the party! The Queen of Country Music looked every inch the superstar in a dazzling red show dress.

Maren Morris and Meghan Trainor

M&M! Maren and Meghan shared the spotlight (and the plunging neckline trend) while arriving at the awards show. The Grammy winners flaunted their unique style, with Maren in an ehtereal flowing Galia Lahav number and Meghan in an all-white paintsuit.

Diplo

We've got to give the DJ credit for shaking up a traditional men's formal look. He buttoned up, but went sans a tie and opted to wear loafers instead of dress shoes.

Lele Pons

One of the first stars to arrive, the American-Venezuelan personality proved she's a sensation off the internet, just as she is on it. We loved the ornate design of her flowing ensemble, which boasted a glimmering train.

