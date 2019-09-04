View 14 pics | Celebrities

Summer is over: These celebrity kids are going back to school!
Kelly Ripa
© @instasuelos

Kelly Ripa

School is back in session, y'all! Kids all around the world are hitting the books once again for an all new school year. And here in the states, that also includes kids who have celebrity parents!

A-listers have taken to their social media accounts to send off their children to embark on a new journey: the first day of school. Whether they're entering Pre-k or leaving the nest for good and starting college, these celebrity kids had a major sendoff from their famous parents. 

Keep scrolling to see which celebs are probably (most likely!) crying their eyes out right now.

 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter: Lola Grace

The couple's 18-year-old daughter is starting college and officially leaving the nest. "The nest is getting roomy," Kelly wrote. Meanwhile, Mark also took to his social media to send off his daughter. "2 down... 1 to go...," he captioned the sweet photo.  

Chance the Rapper
© @chancetherapper

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper's daughter: Kensli

The 26-year-old rapper posed with his adorable daughter Kensli for her first day of school. “JUST DROPPED OFF MY LIL ONE ON HER FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL," he captioned the photo.

Jessica Alba
© @jessicaalba

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's daughters: Honor and Haven

Jessica captured her two daughters Honor and Haven before their first day! Honor is entering 6th grade, while little sister Haven is starting 3rd grade. So grown up!

Hilaria Baldwin
© @hilariabaldwin

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's son: Rafael

For his first day of Pre-k, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's son Rafa opted for a casual look and wore plaid pajamas. "Orientation look is on point," she captioned the post. 

Carmen Baldwin
© @hilariabaldwin

Carmen Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter: Carmen Baldwin

The couple also shared photos of the rest of their children before their big day. Carmen, 6, is entering first grade and rocking braided pigtails.

Leon Baldwin
© @hilariabaldwin

Leon Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter: Leo Baldwin

Leo Baldwin is gearing up for his first day of Pre-k.

Romeo Baldwin
© @hilariabaldwin

Romeo Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter: Romeo Baldwin

Meanwhile, one-year-old Romeo is just happy that he now has his mom all to himself. 

Jessica Mulroney
© @jessicamulroney

Jessica Mulroney

Jessica and Ben Mulroney's kids: Isabel, Brian and John

Meghan Markle's bestie sent off her kids, who looked excited to start the new school year. "I’m sorry @benmulroney. I know all you wanted was one good shot of the kids on their first day back. I FAILED ... as a mother and wife," she joked. "Please forgive me!!!!"

Sebella Winter
© @ebwinter

Sebella Winter

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter's daughter: Sebella Rose

Sebella Rose, who is known to be a break a dance move, is starting 2nd grade this year. To give her an extra does of energy, Roselyn and Eric prepared a hearty breakfast for their daughter. "So proud of this girl! Go crush it Sebella," he wrote alongside the photo. "By the way nailed her special breakfast pancake."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's kids: Natasha, Ella, Emme and Max

JLo and A-Rod's blended is also starting the new school year.   "Four kids, four schools, four different locations, four orientations," A-Rod said to his fans on social media. "My head is spinning, I need an aspirin, I need a cocktail, I need a bed badly. Can anybody relate?"

Lauren Conrad
© @laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad and William Tell's Son: Liam

Lauren Conrad adorable two-year-old son is starting nursery school this year.

Mario and Courtney Lopez
© @mariolopez

Mario and Courtney Lopez

Mario and Courtney Lopez's kids: Gia and Dominic 

Mario and Courtney Lopez's two kids are ready for the school year. Dominic, 5, is heading to kindergarten, while Gia, 8, is starting third grade. "Gigi & Nico comin at ya… #FirstDayOfSchool #CatholicSchool #UniformSwag,” the actor wrote.

Alejandra Espinoza
© @alejandraespinoza

Alejandra Espinoza

Alejandra Espinoza's son: Matteo

The star's toddler is starting pre-school and Alejandra couldn't be sadder that her adorable son is leaving her. "They say kids cry on the first day of school, but...," she captioned the sweet photo.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George
© @kensingtonroyal

Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids: Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Cambridge kids are heading to Thomas's Battersea School. Prince George, 6, is starting his third year, while little sister, Charlotte, 4, is beginning her first year.

