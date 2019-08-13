Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter attend a wedding and their daughter steals the show

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter brought the cutest plus one to their latest event. The celebrity couple headed to their friend Michelle Delamor's wedding with their seven-year-old daughter Sebella Rose Winter. And sure Roselyn and Eric killed it with their wedding fashion, but the true star of the night was Sebella, who was straight up thriving while she danced the night away with her "date."

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter took their seven-year-old daughter to a wedding

"Great night celebrating Chris and @michelledelamor's wedding," Sebella's dad wrote on his social media alongside a gallery of photos from the night. He also poked fun at the fact that his daughter was dancing with a date. "I’m just glad I got Sebella back after dancing the night away with her date... stressssed. At least her moves are better than mine," he joked.

The first picture features Roselyn and Eric sitting down with their daughter at the ceremony, while the second sees Eric posing for a selfie with Sebella. And in the last photo, Sebella is dancing with a young boy and having the time of her life. "About last night with my familia," Roselyn wrote in her own post.

Roselyn, who also has a one-year-old son Dylan Gabriel Winter with her husband, previously opened up about being a working mother and making time for her children. “I do get mommy guilt,” she told Eva Longoria inside HOLA! USA's May/June issue. “Like when Sebella has a special function at school, and I’m not available because I’m working, and I think: ‘Am I making a mistake?’ Because I don’t want her as a teenager telling me, ‘You were never there for me.’ So I make it a point to be there for the important things.”

Sebella Rose Winter was pictured dancing the night away

The 46-year-old actress also opened up about her relationship with Sebella and how she tries to inspire her. “I talk to her and say, ‘Sebi, I want to give you the best education possible; I love to work, but I work hard for you,’ she said. “I try to talk to her so that she understands. She’s very smart but young.”