View 6 pics | Back to story

Not all of Kim Kardashian's fans agree with this fashion accessory on North West

...
Not all of Kim Kardashian's fans agree with this fashion accessory on North West
You're reading

Not all of Kim Kardashian's fans agree with this fashion accessory on North West

1/6
Karol G reunites with this very special someone after a six month separation
Next

Karol G reunites with this very special someone after a six month separation
Kim Kardashian and North West
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian and North West

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a cute photo of herself and North while on vacay and captioned it with,”Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!” 

Although most of the reality TV star’s fans fell in love with the sweet picture, some of her followers weren’t fully on board with North’s gold hoop earrings.

North West
© kimkardashian

North West

"Cute but giant hoops for a little girl? She's not even 11 yet," one of them wrote. "Why is she wearing hoop earrings? She doesn't look like a little girl," added another.

North West
© kimkardashian

North West

Ahead of the controversial pic, the KKW Beauty founder posted a carousel of photos showcasing North’s personal style during their recent trip to Japan.

North West
© kimkardashian

North West

“My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista!” she wrote before adding she styles herself.

North West
© kimkardashian

North West

“She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol,” she added. “She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive,” she added.

North West
© kimkardashian

North West

It’s unclear whether the hoops belong to Northie, but based off the fact she loves to rock Kim’s clothes, shoes and bags while at home, it’s very likely these earrings also belong to her mom and she’s simply having fun as little girls often do with their mothers’ treasures.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries