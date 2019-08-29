Sasha Obama is heading to the Midwest for college

View 2 pics | Back to story

According to reports, Sasha Obama, whose real name is Natasha, is set to begin her freshman year at the University of Michigan this September.
Sasha clearly opted for a different track than her Ivy League family with her new Big Ten school in the Midwest. Barack studied at Columbia University, while Michelle attended Princeton University. The former president and first lady later went on to law school at Harvard University. Meanwhile, Sasha’s older sister Malia Obama enrolled at Harvard in 2017 after taking a gap year.

