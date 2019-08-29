Sasha Obama is heading to the Midwest for college

View Galleries
Barack and Michelle Obama's summer playlist is lit - which Latinx superstars made the cut?
“Some new, some old, some fast, some slow.” These contrasting adjectives describe Barack and Michelle Obama’s official 2019 summer playlist. The...
Kate Middleton won't be missing this big milestone like she did for Prince George
Princess Charlotte will have both her mom and dad by her side for an important, upcoming milestone. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate...
From French to art: What Princess Charlotte will be learning at her new school
Princess Charlotte is following in her big brother Prince George’s footsteps. After wrapping up nursery school earlier this summer, Kate Middleton...
The 'personal' gift the Spanish princesses gave their grandfather at the hospital
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía did not show up empty-handed when they visited their grandfather, King Juan Carlos, at the hospital on Wednesday,...
Kate Middleton and Prince William have finalized their split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Fab four, legally, no more! Prince William and Kate Middleton have finalized their split from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Months after their...