Ferdinando Valencia shares a tender picture of son Tadeo

Ferdinando Valencia shares a tender picture of son Tadeo
Ferdinando Valencia shares a tender picture of son Tadeo

Miley Cyrus is huge fan of this latest trend: high fashion logos
Miley Cyrus is huge fan of this latest trend: high fashion logos
Ferdinando Valencia baby son Tadeo
© @ferdinandoval

Ferdinando Valencia baby son Tadeo

It´s been almost a month since Ferdinando Valencia´s twin Dante tragically passed away due to complications after suffering meningitisEven though the telenovela actor´s heart is still grieving, he has found comfort in his four-month-old son Tadeo, Dante's twin brother.

 

Ferdinando and his partner Brenda Kellerman find in their little one the solace they need during these tragic times. With his huge curious eyes and his contagious laughter, little Tadeo seems to be on thing that makes the proud parents smile again. Here are the sweetest moments of Ferdinando and his son Tadeo to melt your heart. 

 

Splash with daddy

Ferdinando is spending every minute possible with little Tadeo. The actor shared a cute image of them together after having a bath: "The value of simple things in life," he wrote in the caption.

Ferdinando Valencia´s sweetest moments with Tadeo
© @ferdinandoval

Ferdinando Valencia´s sweetest moments with Tadeo

Sweet dreams!

One of the things Ferdinando enjoys the most is to have a little nap after an intense playtime! In this tender moment, the actor cuddles baby Tadeo during a sweet siesta.

 

Ferdinando Valencia best moments with baby
© @ferdinandoval

Ferdinando Valencia best moments with baby

A little yawn

Brenda Kellerman took this lovely photo where father and son are yawning at the same time. It´s a hard life being a baby! And being a parent too! 

Ferdinando Valencia and Dante´s brother
© @ferdinandoval

Ferdinando Valencia and Dante´s brother

So in love 

Tadeo is the light of Brenda and Ferdinando´s lives as they endure the most difficult experience a parent could imagine. In this shot, Ferdinando gently holds his baby son and touches his adorable little toes.

Ferdinando Valencia´s family
© @ferdinandoval

Ferdinando Valencia´s family

Always together 

This is one of the first images Ferdinando shared on social media after Dante´s passing. The galán posed with his partner Brenda and little Tadeo, all wearing a jumper where the word 'Love' could be read. Love for the twins, love for the family, love for life. 

Ferdinando Valencia, Brenda and Tadeo
© @ferdinandoval

Ferdinando Valencia, Brenda and Tadeo

Dante always in their hearts 

Even though Dante will always be with them, Ferdinando and Brenda know they have to focus on their daily routines so that Tadeo has as secure and happy a life as possible. Family time, cuddling and lots of love are the best medicine to heal their hearts.

Brenda Kellerman with Tadeo
© @nuestrosmellizos

Brenda Kellerman with Tadeo

A fuzzy friend 

There is another member of the family that will also bring joy to the Valencia-Kellermans. Let us introduce you to Fain, the adorable black poodle that is their constant companion.

Ferdinando Valencia´s son dressed as Toy Story Woody
© @ferdinandoval

Ferdinando Valencia´s son dressed as Toy Story Woody

Toy Story Tadeo

Cute alert! Here's a gorgeous photo of little Tadeo dressed as Toy Story's beloved Woody, complete with vest and cowboy hat.

Ferdinando Valencia´s son Tadeo closeup
© @ferdinandoval

Ferdinando Valencia´s son Tadeo closeup

Big-eyed baby

Tadeo, who is looking more and more like his famous dad, has huge brown eyes and cute dimples. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

