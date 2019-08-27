Ferdinando Valencia shares a tender picture of son Tadeo

View Galleries
-
Brenda Kellerman says farewell to her son Dante with an emotional message
The last few months have been an emotional roller coaster for Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman, who on August 3, announced their baby son...
-
'Family must go on': Ferdinando Valencia gives an update on baby Dante
Telenovela star Ferdinando Valencia and his TV host wife Brenda Kellerman shared news about their baby son Dante's health on their video channel,...
-
Ferdinando Valencia gives a tearful update about his baby son's health
These have been, with no doubt, very difficult days for telenovela star Ferdinando Valencia and his TV host wife Brenda Kellerman, who welcomed twins...
-
Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman announce that one of their twins went back to the hospital
After almost a month in the hospital, little Dante – one of Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman’s twins - was finally discharged due to a...
-
Marc Anthony hilariously bumps into Jennifer Lopez at an L.A. hotel
They divorced years ago, but Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are super friendly exes. The former couple, who are proud parents of twins Max and Emme,...