Demi Lovato is heading to 'Will & Grace' – find out more about her role

View Galleries
-
Demi Lovato is making her return to acting with new Netflix comedy
Lights, camera, action! Demi Lovato is making her way back into the acting world. The Tell Me You Love Me singer has officially signed on to join Will...
-
J Balvin has all eyes on him: Find out his latest accomplishment
The world can’t keep their eyes off of J Balvin, literally. The Colombian trap rapper has reached a new milestone in his career as the most viewed...
-
Rosalía and Ozuna get hot and heavy in the 'Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi' music video
The moment the fans have been waiting for has finally arrived! Rosalía and Ozuna dropped their first duet, Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi on Thursday, August 15,...
-
Cardi B talks her financial struggles as she grills Bernie Sanders in a nail salon
Cardi B is getting political for her latest collaboration. The Motorsport rapper sat down with Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders for an informative...
-
Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
It’s happening – Cardi B and Anitta are finally making music together. The Brazilian songstress took to her social media to share a picture of her...