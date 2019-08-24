View 3 pics | Back to story

...
Barack and Michelle Obama's summer playlist is lit - which Latinx superstars made the cut?
Barack and Michelle Obama's summer playlist is lit - which Latinx superstars made the cut?

Barack and Michelle Obama gifted the world with an end of the season treat as they shared their 2019 summer playlist on Saturday, August 24. While iconic artists like Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder graced the list, we loved finding out that there was strong Latinx representation as well!

Sizzling at number 17, was summer’s hottest real-life couple: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for their collaboration: Señorita. The duo’s spicy tune clearly captivated the former President and First Lady’s ears just as much as every fan.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to - some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” The 58-year-old public figure wrote along with this playlist. “Hope you enjoy."

