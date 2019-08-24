Barack and Michelle Obama's summer playlist is lit - which Latinx superstars made the cut?

View Galleries
-
9 quotes from Camila Cabello on love, feeling sexy and life
-
Camila Cabello offers fans 'life-changing' advice they can achieve in 5 minutes
Hi, hello, hola and happy Friday! If you're feeling like you need a little end-of-the week boost, please allow Camila Cabello to give you some...
-
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to appear at the 2019 MTV VMAs together
It´s official. Summer's hottest couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will perform their superhit Señorita together at the 2019 MTV Video Music...
-
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Disney magic, perfect matches and more made this August week one to watch! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest...
-
JLo takes her A-Rod fandom to new heights in adorable pic!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are each other’s biggest fans. It’s as clear as JLo’s crystal Met Gala headdress that the pair have nothing...