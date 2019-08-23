View 3 pics | Back to story

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are emotional over daughter starting college

...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are emotional over daughter starting college
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are emotional over daughter starting college

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos are 'crying' as daughter starts college
© Instagram

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos are 'crying' as daughter starts college

"#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I'm not crying. You're crying 😢 (actually Daddy's sobbing) 😭," Kelly captioned a throwback photo of her daughter Lola.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos are 'crying' as daughter starts college
© Instagram

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos are 'crying' as daughter starts college

Lola Grace Consuelos graduated from high school in 2019.

Kelly Ripa family, son Joaquin is her favorite
© Instagram

Kelly Ripa family, son Joaquin is her favorite

Kelly is also a mom to sons Michael (second from the right) and Joaquin (right). In July, the television personality revealed which of her three children is the "best." "I hope my other kids are not watching this but they're not. Here's what: third kid is the best kid," she said. "They sleep, they do their homework, they pick their crap up off the floor—They just know they've got to give you a break."

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

