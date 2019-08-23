Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are emotional over daughter starting college

View Galleries
-
Lola Consuelos wore this revealing dress to prom and mom Kelly Ripa has an opinion
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, looked stunning for her prom back in June. The 17-year-old opted for a custom emerald green gown...
-
Wowza! Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is all grown up and gorgeous for Prom!
Wow! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter is all grown up and stunning! The proud parents shared photos of their 17-year-old, Lola Consuelos all...
-
Angelina Jolie is like every mom as she drops son Maddox off at college
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is a college student—and a long way from home now! In pictures published by People magazine,...
-
Mindy Kaling and daughter Katherine have stylish twinning moment in rare new pic
Like mother, like daughter. Mindy Kaling had a sparkling twinning moment with her little girl Katherine. The Four Weddings and a Funeral executive...
-
What Beyoncé does and doesn't do as a parent
When it comes to raising her children, Beyoncé has taken after her own mother Tina Knowles Lawson. Tina opened up to Us Weekly about her...