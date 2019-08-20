View 3 pics | Back to story

Demi Lovato celebrates her 27th birthday with Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato celebrates her 27th birthday with Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato celebrates her 27th birthday with Ariana Grande

© @ddlovato

Demi Lovato kicked off her 27th birthday with Ariana Grande.

© @ddlovato

Demi was joined by her new manager Scooter Braun.

© Getty Images

She attended Ariana's Sweetener concert at the O2 Arena in London and documented the show on her social media.

