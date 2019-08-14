Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian advocates for paid paternity leave in touching message

View Galleries
Cardi B talks her financial struggles as she grills Bernie Sanders in a nail salon
Cardi B is getting political for her latest collaboration. The Motorsport rapper sat down with Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders for an informative...
Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus 'nothing but health and happiness' in new post
Liam Hemsworth is speaking his truth. The 29-year-old actor took to his social media to clear the air in regard to his split with Miley Cyrus. “Hi...
Jennifer Lopez pens emotional tribute to her late aunt Titi Rose
Jennifer Lopez remembered one of the women who inspired her the most. The On the Floor singer took to her social media to share that her aunt Titi...
Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
It’s happening – Cardi B and Anitta are finally making music together. The Brazilian songstress took to her social media to share a picture of her...
2019 MTV VMAs: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and more stars taking the stage
There’s an official LatinX takeover coming to the stage at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! Some of the biggest names in Latin music are set to...