Rachel Zegler will dance and sing her way into your heart as Maria in West Side Story

Something’s definitely coming and we’re trying to keep cool about it. The iconic role of Maria from West Side Story is coming to the silver screen again, but this time with newcomer Rachel Zegler at the helm as this generation's Maria.
Rachel is a young, uber talented actress that is going to take Hollywood by storm — she can sing, act AND dance. Talking about a triple threat, we can wax poetic about this starlet who reminds us of the Hollywood actors of the Golden Age of movies, actors like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. This also puts her in the same league as the beloved and timeless actress, singer, dancer Rita Moreno, who will be starring in the new version of the movie that will directed by Steven Spielberg. It's time to get to know Rachel - Check out below and get to know her a little more!
Saying that she can sing is an understatement
Rachel is a young woman of many talents… namely she can sing (which always helps if you’re going to be in a musical). She came into some social media fame when she did an astounding cover of Lady Gaga’s Shallow, showing that she has some serious range.
She has also covered many other greats such as How Will I Know by Whitney Houston, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen and La Vie En Rose for any Édith Piaf fans. Rachel has built up quite the repertoire of impressive covers.