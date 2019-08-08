View 3 pics | Back to story

'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' cast reveal the movie's important message

Dora the Explorer cast
© Getty Images

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold cast talked to HOLA! USA about the important message the remake has for the next generation of kids. 

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner
© Getty Images

"She really doesn't let it get to her and that's a really great message for so many young girls who are trying to conform all the time to what they see on social media or things like that," Eva explained to HOLA! USA. 

Dora the Explorer cast
© Getty Images

"The movie has a powerful message, which is that Dora is unique, Dora is different," the Mexican actor shared before the screening. 

