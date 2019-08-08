Emma Stone will play THIS ultimate Disney villain and we can't wait

View Galleries
-
Ariana Grande takes the stage with Barbara Streisand and her reaction is priceless
Ariana Grande had a special invite to rain on Barbara’s Streisand’s parade. The Thank U, Next songstress joined the diva on stage on August 6, in...
-
Chris Pratt tames a dinosaur and more moments from the 'Jurassic World' ride opening
-
Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'
You can’t spell triple-threat without Jennifer Lopez. Singer, dancer, actress and more! The 50-year-old star's career has stood the test of time...
-
Becky G heats up the stage with the world premiere performance of 'Dollar'
A brand-new single and a world premiere performance for that song is enough to make Becky G’s life! On Thursday, July 10, the Mexican-American...
-
The Big Six Moments from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards