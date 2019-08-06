Eva Longoria shares why welcoming Santi at this time of her life was perfect

View Galleries
This picture has fans thinking Beyoncé is pregnant - what do you think?
Could there be another baby on the way for Queen Bey? The Beyhive and fans around the world are wondering after Beyoncé’s latest social media post....
Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner become emotional as they speak about shootings in hometowns
Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner are speaking out against the tragic events that unfolded in their hometowns over the weekend. The Dora and the Lost...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's boys show their sweet bond in latest photo
There can’t possibly be a cuter brother duo than Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s boys. The KKW Beauty founder shared a photo of a tender moment...
Eva Longoria reveals her 'favorite things' and celebrities and fans alike go wild!
Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens didn’t quite make the cut on Eva Longoria’s latest list of favorite things. The 44-year-old...