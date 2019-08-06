View 3 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Eva Longoria shares why welcoming Santi at this time of her life was perfect

...
Eva Longoria shares why welcoming Santi at this time of her life was perfect
You're reading

Eva Longoria shares why welcoming Santi at this time of her life was perfect

1/3
David and Victoria Beckham enjoy a family vacation in Italy - see all the pics!
Next

David and Victoria Beckham enjoy a family vacation in Italy - see all the pics!
Eva Longoria and Santiago Baston, Parents Latina
© Bernardo Doral

Eva Longoria and Santiago Baston, Parents Latina

Eva Longoria and her baby boy Santiago appear on the cover of Parents Latina. 

Eva Longoria talks Santiago Baston
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria talks Santiago Baston

"The stakes are higher now that I have a child,” she said. “I’m making sure I’m doing my part to leave the world a better place for him."

Eva Longoria raising Santiago Baston
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria raising Santiago Baston

Eva's son turned one-years-old in June. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries