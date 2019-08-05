View 3 pics | Back to story

Britney Spears shares a picture of her sons – and it's hard to believe how much they've grown

Britney Spears shares a picture of her sons – and it's hard to believe how much they've grown
Britney Spears shares a picture of her sons – and it's hard to believe how much they've grown

Britney Spears kids
© Getty Images

Britney Spears kids

Britney Spears shared a picture of her two kids Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline looking all grown up during a recent family vacation.

Britney Spears kids at Disney
© @britneyspears

Britney Spears kids at Disney

The trio took pictures in front of Disneyland's popular attractions.

Britney Spears children
© @britneyspears

Britney Spears children

In the past, Britney has shared pictures of her boys, but it's been a few months, and clearly time flies!

