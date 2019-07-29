View 5 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted getting their PDA on in Miami

...
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted getting their PDA on in Miami
You're reading

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted getting their PDA on in Miami

1/5
Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless
Next

Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
© Grosby Group

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were caught kissing and canoodling in Miami. 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
© Grosby Group

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The rumored couple didn't appear to be alone as there were friends swimming nearby. They were also aware of the photographers, but that was the least of their concerns.  

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
© Grosby Group

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Just a day prior, Shawn, 20 and Camilla, 22 were spotted talking to fans, chatting over coffee, linking arms and–you guessed it– kissing!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
© Grosby Group

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Besides their inevitable chemistry, fans of the singers have been freaking out over their non-disclosed PDA.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
© Grosby Group

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The pair have been seen holding hands while out in public, but it's the kissing that really shows they're an item. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries