Michelle Salas gets candid about her challenges as a daughter and a sister

Even though Michelle Salas comes from the great Pinal dynasty and her parents’ names are well known in show business, the 30-year-old knows what hard work and making her own way means. She learned these lessons from her role model: her mother, actress Stephanie Salas. Besides being a good apprentice, Michelle has become the best example for her younger sister, Camila Valero, who listens to the wise advice she gets from Michelle.

In an interview published in HOLA! USA's September edition, the model talks about the relationship she has with her family, as well as the challenges of living in the public eye.

