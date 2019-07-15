View 4 pics | Back to story

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's boys show their sweet bond in latest photo

...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's boys show their sweet bond in latest photo
You're reading

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's boys show their sweet bond in latest photo

1/4
Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless
Next

Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless
Kim Kardashian boys
© @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian boys

Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her and Kanye West's sons Saint and Psalm. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Psalm West
© @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Psalm West

Kim and Kanye welcomed their baby boy Psalm in May.

Saint West and Chicago West
© @kimkardashian

Saint West and Chicago West

Kim has shared that Saint has the "sweetest" personality. The three-year-old loves showering his siblings with love.

Saint, Psalm West sweet moment
© @kimkardashian

Saint, Psalm West sweet moment

Saint and Psalm shared a special moment for her camera earlier this summer.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries