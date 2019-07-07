View 10 pics | Celebrities

WINNERS! The U.S. Team brings home the 2019 World Cup Championship

WINNERS! The U.S. Team brings home the 2019 World Cup Championship
WINNERS! The U.S. Team brings home the 2019 World Cup Championship

Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe pose with their trophies
Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe pose with their trophies

You may have not known who co-captains Alex Morgan or Megan Rapinoe were just a few weeks ago, but if you don't know by now - well, where exactly have you been? While the entire Team USA shone brighter than the sweat gleaming off the sea of orange versus red-white-and-blue, there were a few stand-outs. Let's break it down!

Nothing tastes as good as winning feels! Alex Morgan poses alongside Rose Lavelle, the author of goal number two, and co-captain Megan Rapinoe, the author of goal number one. Here they celebrate not just winning the FIFA World Cup 2019 but also their respective honors: Alex won the Silver Boot award, Rose won the Bronze Ball award and Megan won the Golden Ball AND Golden Boot awards.

Megan Rapinoe wins the Golden Boot trophy
Megan Rapinoe wins the Golden Boot trophy

The fiery violet-maned co-captain poses with her two trophies. Thirty-four-year-old Megan Rapinoe, from Redding, California, proves that she lives up to all the hype and high expectations by claiming these two prestigious awards. She is a midfielder and a winger. GO TEAM!

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan celebrate the penalty kick
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan celebrate the penalty kick

After scoring the team's first goal at the 61st minute - a successful penalty kick opportunity in a controversial turn of events (the decision was made after the referee watched a video replay) - Team USA's captains celebrate big. A scoreless first half came to an end with the game's first goal.

Rose Lavelle celebrates after scoring second goal
Rose Lavelle celebrates after scoring second goal

Soon thereafter, the Americans would add another goal to the roster. You can practically hear Rose Lavelle's celebratory cheer all the way from France in this photo taken just after the midfielder scored. The 24-year-old who hails from Cincinnati, Ohio sunk the ball well into the net with a kick at just 12 yards away.

goalkeeper-sari-van-veenendaa-cannot-stop-rose-lavelles-goal
goalkeeper-sari-van-veenendaa-cannot-stop-rose-lavelles-goal

Here's a close snapshot of the epic goal for good measure! Rose kicks the ball just past Dutch goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaa. Unfortunately the goalie leaned right while Lavelle sunk the ball to her Van Veenendaa's left. Despite the score, Sari still took home a huge honor: she was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

alex-morgan-sips-tea-rose-lavelle-against-britain
alex-morgan-sips-tea-rose-lavelle-against-britain

There was no tea-sipping moment this seventh of July as the Americans scored against the Dutch 2-0 (versus their previous game against England where they won 2-1). Pictured here is Alex Morgan feeling triumphant over the British ladies by pretending to drink some tea.

Of the infamous moment, Team USA's head coach Jill Ellis defended her team: 

It’s important that our team has confidence. I don’t think in any way this is an arrogant team, I think this team knows that they’ve got to earn everything...We are a team that knows that we have to earn every second, and every result.

Willem-Alexander attends with the Princess of Orange
Willem-Alexander attends with the Princess of Orange

The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, watched the game with his daughter Amalia, the Princess of Orange, cheering on their team enthusiastically. The President of France Emmanuel Macron was also present.

Alex Morgan congratulated by Emmanuel Macron
Alex Morgan congratulated by Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron congratulates thirty-year-old Alex Morgan, who plays forward for the American team, after the USA triumphs over the Dutch. The final match took place at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

jill-ellis-team-usa-fifa-womens-world-cup-coach
jill-ellis-team-usa-fifa-womens-world-cup-coach

It was a record-beating day for Team USA's coach, Jill Ellis: she is the first coach to win the World Cup not once, but twice. Although she originally hails from Portsmouth, England, the British coach for the American Team has led the team to 101 wins in 126 games.

team-usa-fifa-world-cup-france-winners
team-usa-fifa-world-cup-france-winners

WINNERS! Team USA celebrates their championship at the stadium in Lyons, France. The world rejoices with you! You have "dared to shine!" 

