In case you didn't know, the 2019 Women's FIFA World Cup is currently going on, and the United States Women's National Soccer Team is killing it—they beat Thailand by a whopping 13 goals and five of those goals were courtesy of all around cool chic Alex Morgan. Besides kicking butt on the field, the 29-year-old soccer player also dons a cool fashion statement: a pink bandana. She wears the accessory every single game, and turns out, it's for a special reason.

Alex Morgan has been wearing her signature pink headband since her college days at University of California, Berkeley

According to Popsugar, the athlete, who officially reached 100 goals this year, wears the pink headband to honor her mother-in-law Gloria Carrasco, who was diagnosed with breast cancer. She's been wearing it since her college days at University of California, Berkeley, where she met her future husband LA Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, in support of his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer at that time.

Alex has been wearing the pink headband all throughout the 2019 Women's FIFA World Cup, and (fun fact), it's not actually a headband—it's a "prewrap," which is made out of athletic tape and sticky material. In order to apply, she rips off a piece long enough to fit her head, ties a knot and then slides in onto her head, which she typically wears in a ponytail for games.

The reason she wears the hair accessory in each game is to support her mother-in-law Gloria Carrasco, who suffered from breast cancer

The hair accessory is extremely easy to achieve, and if you want to create your own "headband," you can buy your own pink (and affordable) prewrap here.