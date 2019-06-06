View 7 pics | Celebrities
Take a tour of the incredible playroom that Kylie Jenner has put in her office for Stormi

Take a tour of the incredible playroom that Kylie Jenner has put in her office for Stormi
Take a tour of the incredible playroom that Kylie Jenner has put in her office for Stormi

How online conversations can help you open up about mental health to your Latinx family
How online conversations can help you open up about mental health to your Latinx family
Stormi Webster is in no danger of getting bored when she accompanies her famous mom to the office! Kylie Jenner has been vocal about the fact she isn't shy about taking her one-year-old daughter to work, and as she grows her hugely successful makeup business Kylie Cosmetics, the cute little girl will no doubt be spending more time at the business HQ. With that in mind, the millionaire working mom has created a space full of all kinds of luxurious toys to keep Stormi entertained while she concentrates on doing what she does best: creating her makeup and skincare ranges.

 

The 21-year-old businesswoman shared a video titled A Day in the Life, which details a typical working day. The real star of the clip, however, is her little girl and it's clear that the mother-daughter pair share a special bond.

"Stormi is in all my meetings. She really is," confesses the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the video - which shows Kylie and Stormi hanging out at the offices of Kylie Cosmetics. She launched the makeup business four years ago and it helped grow her net worth to land her the title of the world's youngest billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

The Kylie Cosmetics headquarters have become something of a second home to Stormi, the daughter Kylie shares with Travis Scott. The little is free to roam the office as she pleases, and she can even get around in style with her own mini sports car.

At the tender age of one, Stormi has her own room in the office, which is full of fun and colorful toys which are perfect for keeping her busy while her mom takes meetings and takes care of business. 

"It's hard to manage work life and mom life sometimes, that's why I made her a bedroom here so she can be with me and still have fun," explains Kylie in the video, which has racked up 15 million plays.

The influencer has set out to create fun spaces for her daughter to play, not just in her office, but at home too. In the past we've seen glimpses of some of the rooms in her house and it's clear that when it comes to her daughter, it's a case of no expense spared.

