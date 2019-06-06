Take a tour of the incredible playroom that Kylie Jenner has put in her office for Stormi

View Galleries
-
Prince Harry reunites with his son Archie after spending two days in Italy
After spending two days in Italy, the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK at the weekend where he had a joyful reunion with his newborn son Archie...
-
Ellen Degeneres buys Adam Levine's home for $45million: see inside
-
Celine Dion has a Las Vegas warehouse to house her 10,000 pairs of shoes
-
Travis Scott surprises Kylie Jenner with opulent diamond watch
Are diamonds a girl's best friend? According to Kylie Jenner's beau / baby daddy Travis Scott, yes, they are! It is obvious that Travis loves...
-
The powerful move Prince Harry made to protect Archie and Meghan's privacy
In January of this year, images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $3.19million Cotswolds home were captured by a photo agency by helicopter....