In case you didn't know and have been living under a rock the past few days, Kylie Jenner has added a skincare line to her billion dollar beauty company. Kylie Skin dropped today on June 5, and like her Kylie Cosmetics makeup, the products sold out right quick. The people naturally flocked to the site to try and snatch anything and everything they could, but not everyone was lucky because they sold out in four minutes (yes, four minutes!). But good news—the makeup mogul is restocking on June 10, so mark your calendars!

Kylie Jenner dropped a new skincare line called Kylie Skin Photo: @kyliejenner

"We SOLD OUT in 4 MINUTES this morning! What is life," Kylie exclaimed on her social media, adding that she was extremely grateful for her fans. "Thank you for putting your trust in me with @KylieSkin i love love love these products and can’t wait for everyone who got one today to try."

MORE: Kylie Jenner stuns in a daring $16,917 dress - see the look!

Loading the player...

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also announced that she would be restocking on June 10 for those who didn't get an opportunity to buy products. The Kylie Skin box comes with six products—face wash, face moisturizer, face scrub, vitamin c serum, eye cream and toner.

Despite the fact that there's a complete frenzy to try and get these products, there has been some ~slight~ backlash because of certain ingredients on the labels, including "fine walnut powder." Fans were quick to call out the ingredient because it could cause micro tears on the skin. Still, Kylie Skin promises that "everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types and dermatologist tested."

The products, which include a face wash, face moisturizer, face scrub, vitamin c serum, eye cream and toner, sold out in four minutes Photo: @kyliejenner

Whether or not, you're a fan of the new skincare line, you have to give props to the young mother. If today is any indication, Kylie Skin is going to be mega successful.