What???!!! 'Roma' stars rock menswear-inspired looks in edgy magazine shoot

What???!!! 'Roma' stars rock menswear-inspired looks in edgy magazine shoot
What???!!! 'Roma' stars rock menswear-inspired looks in edgy magazine shoot

Roma cast Bad Hombre Cover

As the anticipation for the Oscars builds, the cast of Alfonso Cuarón's Roma continues to remain in the burning center of the spotlight, with their every footstep followed by the eyes of the world. Yalitza Aparicio’s road to stardom has led her to become one of the most coveted style stars of the moment, appearing in a series of breathtaking photoshoots and editorials. But none seem to compare to the recent photoshoot in which the Best Actress Oscars' nominee appears alongside her co-stars Marina de Tavira, who is also nominated for an Oscar, and Jorge Antonio Guerrero, in the March issue of a men’s fashion magazine from Mexico, Bad Hombre.

In the Editor’s Letter section of the magagazine, Editor-in-Chief Juan Pablo Jim explained, “It’s a futuristic fantasy, styled by Nayeli de Alba, which very well represents what we believe is male fashion at this moment in time: timeless because the seasons are increasingly less defined, very diverse and fun while expressing their individual personalities, without strict distinction of gender – because nowadays everyone can wear what they prefer most.”

 

Scroll through the gallery to see the incredibly artistic and captivating photos, all taken by Jesús Soto Fuentes.

Jorge Antonio Guerrero Bad Hombre cover

Jorge Antonio Guerrero, who plays Fermín, Cleo's boyfriend in the film, appears dapper in a gold brocade suit worthy of a million double-taps. 

 

Photo: Jesús Soto Fuentes/Bad Hombre

Yalitza Aparicio Bad Hombre editorial

Wow! We've never seen Yalitza rock a power suit like she does here. We are here for it! It's beyond empowering. 

 

Photo: Jesús Soto Fuentes/Bad Hombre

Yalitza Aparicio editorial

The 25-year-old exudes confidence in a very of-the-moment blazer that features light stitching. The center piece, though? Let's all take a moment to admire the scorpion earrings. Talking about daringly-chic.

 

Photo: Jesús Soto Fuentes/Bad Hombre

MORE: Yalitza Aparicio channels Oscar glam on !HOLA! MX cover

Yalitza Aparicio editorial

Statement earrings add a feminine touch to this sharp, menswear-inpired look.

 

Photo: Jesús Soto Fuentes/Bad Hombre

Marina de Tavira Bad Hombre editorial

Marina, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, is the definition of effortlessly-cool in an oversized plaid suit and chunky loafers. Her attitude is everything!

 

Photo: Jesús Soto Fuentes/Bad Hombre

MORE: Yalitza Aparicio reveals her inspiring new challenge in Hollywood

Marina de Tavira Bad Hombre editorial

The Mexican actress takes 2019 styling to another level with a checked blazer and sporty sunglasses. 

 

Photo: Jesús Soto Fuentes/Bad Hombre

Marina de Tavira Bad Hombre

Marina is literally sparkling in this photo.

 

Photo: Jesús Soto Fuentes/Bad Hombre

