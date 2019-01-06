View 14 pics | Back to story

¡Viva el amor! The cutest couples on the Globes red carpet

¡Viva el amor! The cutest couples on the Globes red carpet
¡Viva el amor! The cutest couples on the Globes red carpet

Gina Rodriguez makes bold statement with two powerful words on Golden Globes dress
Gina Rodriguez makes bold statement with two powerful words on Golden Globes dress
Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero
Love was in the air at this year's Golden Globes. From Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero to Heidi Klum and her new fiancé Tom Kaulitz, check out all the A-list couples that dazzled on the red carpet!

At this year's Golden Globes, Gina Rodriguez wore a stunning (and statement-making) dress and her fiancé Joe Locicero wore a dapper navy tux. 

Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Alison Brie and Dave Franco

GLOWS's Alison Brie and husband (and heartthrob) Dave Franco dazzled before the big show. And ICYMI, Dave was spotted fixing Alison's dress while walking the carpet. Swoon.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo both kept it classic. She wore a blue, off-the-shoulder dress, while he appeared in a dark-colored suit.

Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom
Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom

The man of the hour (and host) Andy Samberg looked strikingly handsome and very in love with his musician wife Joanna Newsom who wore a nude colored dress with a heart on the chest.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and her fiancé Tom Kaulitz opted for a dark look at this year's Golden Globes. The 45-year-old model had different-colored flowers that accessorized her dress.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley and wife Chrishell Stause looked stunning in bright colors. She wore a pink one-shoulder dress, while the This Is Us actor donned a white tuxedo.

Ken and Tran Jeong
Ken and Tran Jeong

Ken and Tran Jeong decided to go matching for the awards! She wore a beautiful plum-colored dress and the Crazy Rich Asians actor wore a black tux and a matching bow tie. 

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph

Rachel Brosnahan looked marvelous in a gorgeous yellow, while her boyfriend Jason Ralph looked as dapper as could be in a navy suit. 

Jim Carey and Ginger Gongaza
Jim Carey and Ginger Gongaza

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

This marks the first time Jim Carrey and new girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga walked the red carpet together and they turned heads with their sleek and chic style choices.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
© Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

A Star is Born's Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk practically dazzled on the red carpet. He wore an all-white suit, while Irina wore a sleek low-cut, high-slit embroidered gold gown. Also, peep her new bob haircut!

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher and her comedian husband Sacha Baron Cohen both donned black for the Globes. Her strapless gown featured lace details and Sacha's suit is velvet (yes, velvet!). 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman went bold for this year's awards with a high-neck and long-sleeve sequined dress. Her husband Keith Urban opted for the classic black tux. 

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Cute couple alert! Idris Elba and his fiancé Sabrina Dhowre couldn't get their hands off each other and for obvious reasons—she wore a flower-patterned and black gown and Idris wore a teal suit with shoes to match.

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel
Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

Now this is swag. Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel arrived at the 2019 Golden Globes looking like the coolest couple. Just look at his sunglasses for proof.

