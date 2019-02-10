View 7 pics | Celebrities

Find out Carolina Bermudez's top moments from the Grammys: Do you agree?

...
Find out Carolina Bermudez's top moments from the Grammys: Do you agree?
You're reading

Find out Carolina Bermudez's top moments from the Grammys: Do you agree?

1/7
Kylie Jenner throws Stormi the most extravagant first birthday party we’ve ever seen
Next

Kylie Jenner throws Stormi the most extravagant first birthday party we’ve ever seen
Cardi B, Grammys 2019
© Getty Images

Cardi B, Grammys 2019

Millions all over the world tuned in for the 61st Grammy Awards, and it surely did not disappoint with the wow factor from the very first minutes to the very end. Carolina Bermudez, who is no stranger to knowing a thing or two about music and entertainment, has shared her best moments from the night. “There's a reason why the Grammys are called ‘Music's Biggest Night’ and there's no question that when the industry's best and brightest gather together anything can happen,” the 103.5 WKTU co-host of Cubby and Carolina in the Morning tells HOLA! USA.

 

Keep scrolling to see the Life in Spanglish podcast co-host’s highlights.

 

Cardi’s head-turning look

The Bodak Yellow rapper wore a vintage piece from Thierry Mugler’s 1995 collection. “There is no doubt the Bronx native has shaken things up from the moment she hit the scene," Carolina says. "With five nominations, even if she doesn't win at all, she's already won the year by being the most talked about guest of the night – just look at that outfit!”

 

Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, J. Balvin, Grammys 2019
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, J. Balvin, Grammys 2019

Grammys Na Na Na

“Camila Cabello completely crushed the opening and brought fire to the Grammys stage! She kicked off the show with some notable appearances throughout her performance and even included social media influencer LeJuan James, who starred in her video Havana. Joined by Young Thug, it was a proper, captivating tribute to the song we all had in our heads for the past year,” Carolina says. “Ricky Martin, no stranger to the Grammys stage, turned it up and got the crowd on their feet, the energy was unreal! World-renowned Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval and J. Balvin made it impossible for the attendees to not get up and dance. This electric opening was a total showstopper.”

 

Michelle Obama, Grammys 2019
© Getty Images

Michelle Obama, Grammys 2019

Who runs the World

“Alicia Keys carried over the AMAZING energy from the opening number to bringing her ‘ladies’ to the stage – Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez gathered on stage for an inspirational message about sharing greatness with each other and how music helps each icon share their story. So powerful and those women on stage are ultimate girl gang goals!”

 

Dolly Parton tribute, Grammys 2019
© Getty Images

Dolly Parton tribute, Grammys 2019

Dolly’s World

Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry channeled their best inner Dolly Parton in fringe and bellbottoms with Dolly joining them mid-song to create a beautiful moment on stage! Miley Cyrus, who is the country star’s goddaughter, was next and took the lead on the Parton classic Jolene and was joined by Maren Morris. Little Big Town kept the tribute going and after Dolly was joined on stage with all of the performers to sing her classic 9 to 5,” she says. “Such a fitting tribute to Parton who is an eight-time Grammy winner and 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.”

 

Cardi B, Grammys 2019
© Getty Images

Cardi B, Grammys 2019

Money Performance

“The most anticipated performer of the night did NOT disappoint,” Carolina says. “Cardi B took the stage in a black, leopard print unitard with Swarovski accents for a performance of her song Money. She was accompanied by dancers, Chloe Flowers playing on a Swarovski-encrusted piano and nothing stopped Cardi from showing her true colors (and peacock feathers). With her fierce twerking and provocative moves, this performance was even more than OKURRRRRRR!”

 

Alicia Keys, Grammys 2019
© Getty Images

Alicia Keys, Grammys 2019

Piano Woman

"Alicia Keys gave her own musical spin to some of the more notable songs of the year," Carolina says. "Her throwback reference to Hazel Scott was not lost as she showed her piano skills on two pianos at the same time, and she sang her own classic New York State of Mind along with Juice World's Lucid Dreams, Ella Mai's Boo'd up and more!”

 

Diana Ross, Grammys 2019
© Getty Images

Diana Ross, Grammys 2019

Birthday Treat... for us!

"How do you celebrate an icon? By having her adorable grandson Raif Henok introduce her to the Grammys stage," Carolina says. "Diana Ross took the stage to celebrate her 75th birthday as her children, grandchildren and notables such as Berry Gordy, Jayden Smith and the Backstreet Boys sang along to some of her greatest hits!"

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries