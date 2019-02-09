View 13 pics | Celebrities

These epic Grammys 2019 party photos will give you serious FOMO

Grammys: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton
Music's biggest night conjures up heaps of Hollywood's biggest parties. Before the 61st Annual Grammy Awards even began, all of your favorite stars glammed up and got down at lavish celebrations across L.A. From private honoree soirees to legendary annual bashes, we've got your rundown of the hottest Grammy parties 2019 had to offer. Scroll through to see Camila Cabello and more stars celebrating for the ages as we update throughout the weekend!

 

The Recording Academy's 'Person of the Year' Party

Miley Cyrus helped honor her longtime idol and friend Dolly Parton at the Recording Academy and Musicares "Person of the Year" event. Dolly's fans and loved ones packed the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, to celebrate her during the annual pre-Grammys gala. Miley, who appeared with Dolly on Hannah Montana, was joined by her family and later performed with Shawn Mendes.

Pink and daughter Grammys
The Recording Academy's 'Person of the Year' Party

P!nk had the cutest plus one at the gathering. The Grammy-nominee brought along her sweet daugther Willow Sage Hart, who matched her mommy in black. The duo stayed close together throughout the night, save for when the singer serenaded the crowd onstage by covering Dolly's hit song Jolene.

reese-witherspoon-dolly-parton
The Recording Academy's 'Person of the Year' Party

America's sweethearts! The seating arrangement odds were sure in Reese Witherspoon's favor that evening. The actress and lifestyle expert nabbed a spot right next to the woman of the hour, herself. Both of the bright blondes dazzled in ornately beaded numbers as they enjoyed the evening.

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves
The Recording Academy's 'Person of the Year' Party

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves were another duo to rock the star-studded house in honor of Country Music's Queen. Drenched in lovely ensembles (Katy began the number with a cowgirl hat), the pair put their own spin on Dolly's song Here You Come Again.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Nancy Pelosi
The Recording Academy's 'Person of the Year' Party

Katy had her Hollywood man Orlando Bloom on her arm for the Dolly-centric night. The couple had a blast re-enacting Nancy Pelosi's trending State of the Union 2019 clap while mingling with the political figure throughout the evening.

Dua Lipa Grammys

Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammys Celebration

Warner Music Group rolled out the red carpet in celebration of the 2019 Grammy Awards with live performances by two of their Grammy-nominated artists: acclaimed rapper Nipsey Hussle and global singing sensation Dua Lipa (seen getting hyped backstage here). The event was sponsored by Citi and Belvedere Vodka and in association with V Magazine.

 

Photo: Greg Williams

Rita Ora Grammys
Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammys Celebration

Stars like Rita Ora showd up in style for the NoMad Hotel-held bash, which featured an array of delicious food and cocktails. This annual awards show celebration was held in honor of the company’s 2019 Grammy-nominated artists and songwriters, which included attendee Janelle Monáe and more.

Bebe Rexha Evan Ross
Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammys Celebration

Nominee Bebe Rexha was also at the swanky Belvedere Vodka outing. She caught up with Evan Ross, who arrived at the Grammy weekend kick-off with his wife Ashlee and one very eye-catching leather jacket.

Sofia Carson Grammys party
Spotify's 'Best New Artist 2019'

Sofia Carson attended Spotify Best New Artist 2019 event at Hammer Museum on February 7. Dazzling in a short black number, the star was surrounded by fellow actress-singers, including: Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Tisdale and Julianne Hough.

Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha
Spotify's 'Best New Artist 2019'

Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha were also at the industry affair. The colorfully-dressed pair appeared extra ecstatic to see each other on the red carpet as they made their way into the L.A. museum. They embraced after spending the morning together at Bebe’s Women in Harmony brunch.

Donald Glover Grammys
Ludwig Göransson's Grammy Celebration

Academy Award and multi-Grammy nominee Ludwig Göransson hosted his own Grammy celebration at a private residence in West Hollywood on February 7. The Swedish producer toasted with his friend and collaborator Donald Glover, who debuted a blonde beard at the event, alongside his brother Stephen. 

Camila Cabello Grammys party
Camila Cabello's Priceless pre-Grammys Experience

Camila Cabello gave fans the time of their lives during her Mastercard Presents Camila Cabello exclusive experience. She gifted the lucky bunch with priceless memories at the outing - which was held at the Orpheum Theater in L.A. - and they will certainily never be the same!

Mario Lopez Grammys
Mastercard Sensory Lab

Mario Lopez had his own pre-Grammys fun during the debut of Mastercard Sensory Lab at Fred Segal. The interactive and sonic experience was released as a lead up to the 61st GRAMMY Awards. It's essenitally considered a new sound logo!

