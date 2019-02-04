View 7 pics | Celebrities

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from February 2019

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from February 2019
Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from February 2019

Here's why Kylie Jenner postponed Stormi’s birthday party...again
Here's why Kylie Jenner postponed Stormi’s birthday party...again
Eva Longoria, Grand Hotel
Eva Longoria, Grand Hotel

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about, especially during awards season kick-off month. Take a peek at the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

 

It's showtime! Eva Longoria and the cast of Grand Hotel gathered at the ABC's 2019 TCA Winter Press Tour event on February 5. Eva, who is the executive producer of the show, opened up about the impact the show will have on the Latino community.

 

"This was a format from Spain, and it was a period piece and we contemporized it to modern-day Miami... it has a lot of themes of upstairs, downstairs," she said.

 

"We thought it was very unique to have the upstairs be a Hispanic family and to show a different community."

Taraji P. Henson What Men Want
Taraji P. Henson What Men Want

She knows what you're thinking! Taraji P. Henson got glam for the screening of her latest film What Men Want in NYC on February 4.

 

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek attended the 14th annual Globe De Cristal ceremony at Salle Wagram in Paris.

 

Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira
Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira

Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira gave a sneak peek of their Oscar's glam during the Hollywood Reporter party in celebration of the nominees.

 

Gina Rodriguez Carmen Sandiego
Gina Rodriguez Carmen Sandiego

Where in the world? Gina Rodriguez, who is set to play Carmen Sandiego in the reboot, hosted an Who In The World is Carmen Sandiego event in L.A. on February 2.

 

Bellamy Young

Bellamy Young

Scandal's Bellamy Young traveled to Rwanda with CARE, the leading international humanitarian organization. During her trip, the actress met with parliament to discuss uplifting women and girls through education, micro-savings, and gender equality.

 

Chiara Ferragni Bob Run

Chiara Ferragni Bob Run

Snow babe! Chiara Ferragni took in the high speed experience (and the snow) during OMEGA's Celebrity Bob Run in St. Moritz on February 2.

