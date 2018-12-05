We don't like this! Cardi B has revealed that she and husband Offset have split after one year of marriage. The 26-year old rapper announced the news on Tuesday night (December 4) in an Instagram video, and the break-up came as a total surprise to fans. The two recently performed in a PDA-filled Jingle Ball set and Offset recently revealed how "extremely proud" he is of Cardi and her new role as a mother to their baby girl Kulture.

Cardi and Offset split after one year of marriage Photo: Getty Images

“So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," a solemn-looking Cardi said in the video. “We are really good friends and we are really good business partners—and you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time," she continued.

Cardi went on to say, “It’s nobody fault, it's just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore." As far as a divorce goes, it seems it won't be immediate. "I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” the new mom concluded.

The news comes shortly after Offset shared his admiration for Cardi and how she's growing as a mother. "It's so beautiful because she's worked so hard," he said. At the time, he also revealed their holiday plans. According to Offset, it was going to be "a family-oriented thing." They were going to celebrate with his three other children from previous relationships. "We all get along. We are all good. So it's going to be a big Christmas," he shared.