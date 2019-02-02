View 7 pics | Celebrities

7 spectacular moments from the Super Bowl 2019 halftime show that everyone will be talking about
Super Bowl Halftime Show

While the Super Bowl 2019 game certainly commanded the world's attention, there was one moment that had the potential to eclipse the whole fanfare: the Pepsi halftime show! Between Maroon 5 headlining the spectacle and their special guests - Atlanta hometown talent Big Boi and Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott - the Mercedes-Benz Stadium buzzed with remarkable instances. Scroll through our gallery to see all of the most incredible moments!

 

The Set List was Lit!

Brimming with countless hit songs, Maroon 5 had a plethora of tracks to choose from when determining their set list. Lucky for fans, they kicked off the performance with a stellar montage - that began with Harder to Breathe - complete with amazing vocals, a fantastic set design and one dance-inducing guitar solo. Throughout the show they continued to hit all of their fan's favorite tunes.

SpongeBob's 'Sweet Victory'

After over a million people petitioned for the show to include the SpongeBob SquarePants song Sweet Victory in the peformance, everyone's favorite sea-living kitchen appliance hit the megatrons. To their delight, Maroon 5 listened and incorporated the iconic clip ahead of a special guest's entrance.

Travis Scott's Epic Arrival 

Prefaced by the SpongeBob clip, Travis Scott had an epic entrance into the show. The rapper's arrival managed to top Maroon 5's first appearance, as he was plummeted to the stage with a special effects meteor. Kylie Jenner's love had a legendary exit, too, as he crowd surfed off the M-shaped platform.

Vroom, Vroom!

Although his screen time was breif, Big Boi made his own undeniably unforgettable appearance during the halftime show.The Atlanta native rode onto the scene - literally - in a tricked out convertible and fur coat. As the crowd cheered, he performed The Way You Move with Maroon 5.

A Sky Full of Lanterns

The show was lit - literally! Mad props to the lighting designer, who utilized top notch effects to elevate the performance. One of our favorite moments was while Maroon 5 crooned She Will Be Loved. During the song, laterns floated all around the stadium, each bearing inspirational messages. Plus, an array of them took the shape of cerain lyrics - one, alone and love.

The breathtaking moment was a clear nod to Adam Levine's mission to infuse the show with a topical resonance and touch viewers.

A Sweet and Sultry Ending

Woud it be a true Adam Levine show if he didn't take off his shirt? Met with a flood of cheers, the Maroon 5 frontman stripped off his sweater to perform Sugar and then Moves Like Jagger. The tattooed star and his bandmates closed the trending show with a guitar solo and tons of fire. They then sweetly celebrated, all hugging before leaving the field.

